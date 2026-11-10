Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is planning a major land reclamation project near the Brahmaputra River, aiming to recover thousands of bighas of land for agriculture, industry, and settlement following scientific feasibility studies.

Assam Government Proposes Major Land Reclamation Project

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 10 (ANI): The Assam Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is considering a major project to reclaim land made available due to changes in the course of the Brahmaputra. Chief Minister Sarma on Tuesday visited Kayantol in Hajo, Kamrup district, and Sonka in Mayong, Morigaon district to assess the feasibility of the proposed project on the ground.

Chief Minister Sarma first visited Kayantol and discussed various aspects of the proposed project for the area with departmental ministers and senior officials. Following this, he held a similar discussion in Sonka, Mayong. Speaking on his thoughts about the project, the Chief Minister said that over the years, a vast chunk of land in Assam were lost to erosion by the Brahmaputra, resulting in a reduction of usable land in the state. On the other hand, as the river changed its course over time, substantial land emerged from the riverbed.

Scientific Approach to Land Recovery

Pointing out that a significant amount of land has been freed in this manner in Dhemaji district, he stated that the State Government is considering a scientific study-based project to reclaim land across various locations that was lost to erosion earlier and has now emerged as high-lying ground from the riverbed. "Land thus reclaimed can be made suitable for agriculture, setting up industries, or human settlement. Regarding the proposed project in Kamrup district’s Kayantol," the Chief Minister stated that the State Government is considering reclaiming over 2,000 bighas of land near Hajo's Laheshwari Temple up to Srihati, which was once submerged in the Brahmaputra.

"Meanwhile, a plan has been drawn to reclaim approximately 1,000 bighas of land from Kachashila to Narasingha Hill in the Sonka area. Moreover, another project proposal aims to reclaim about 1,500 bighas of land from Narasingha Hill to Ganesh Hill. A third project of a similar nature is also being planned in the area. Through these projects, around 4,000 to 5,000 bighas of land can be reclaimed," the Chief Minister said.

Project Planning and Future Implementation

He further shared that District Commissioners across various districts in the state have identified several such locations. Therefore, land reclamation will be possible only through the execution of a large-scale project. Stating that the State Government will make decisions regarding such projects only after comprehensive scientific studies, he added that implementing this initiative will also require substantial funding.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister visited the Sri Sri Narasingha Temple in Sonka today and offered prayers for the well-being of the state's citizens. Moreover, during his visits to both locations today, he interacted with local residents and assured them that their grievances, if there are any, would be addressed to the extent possible.

During his visit to Kayantol in Hajo, the Chief Minister was accompanied by Water Resources Minister Sushanta Borgohain, local MLA Prakash Chandra Das, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Special Chief Secretary Syedain Abbasi, and several other senior officials. During the visit to Sonka in Mayong, Agriculture Minister and local MLA Pijush Hazarika, Water Resources Minister Sushanta Borgohain, Nagaon Lok Sabha MP Devashis Sarma, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, and several other senior officials and dignitaries accompanied the Chief Minister. (ANI)

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