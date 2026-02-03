Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya felicitated NCC cadets returning from the Republic Day Camp 2026 in Guwahati. He praised them as the face of New India and urged them to uphold discipline and serve the nation with utmost sincerity.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday attended a reception programme organised by the Directorate of NCC North Eastern Region at Lachit Ghat to felicitate NCC cadets returning from their participation in the Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2026.

Governor Hails Cadets as Face of New India

Governor Acharya congratulated the NCC cadets for participating in the Republic Day Camp and representing the state at the function. He said that hosting them at the historic Lachit Ghat is symbolic, as it recalls the legacy of Lachit Borphukan, who exemplified supreme devotion to safeguard the nation.

He described the NCC cadets as the torchbearers of this heroic tradition and the face of New India, who are disciplined, energetic, and dedicated. The Governor appreciated the cadets for their outstanding performance at the Republic Day celebrations.

Highlights from Governor's Address

Addressing the NCC cadets, Acharya said that marching on Kartavya Path is both an honour and a responsibility, and urged them to continuously uphold the highest standards of discipline, conduct, and excellence. Highlighting the vital role of the NCC cadets in nation-building through disaster relief, civic action, social service, environmental initiatives, and adventure activities, he called upon the NCC participants to remain alert and ready to serve that nation with utmost sincerity.

NE Culture and Assam Tableau Praised

Referring to this year's Republic Day celebrations, the Governor noted with pride that the cultural presentations from the North East received national appreciation. He particularly mentioned Assam's tableau, "Terracotta Craft Village", which beautifully showcased the traditional clay art of Dhubri district while reflecting the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Governor also recalled that the Republic Day celebrations were dedicated to the 150 glorious years of "Vande Mataram", and quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has said that "Vande Mataram is not just a song, but an energy and a resolve of dedication to Mother India." He added that India's journey towards becoming a developed Nation is being driven by conscious, committed, and nation-serving youth.

A Call for Discipline and Selfless Service

Emphasising that India's greatest strength lies in its youth, the Governor urged the cadets to make discipline the foundation of their lives, place the nation above self, and remain responsible citizens. He expressed confidence that NCC cadets would play a leading role in building a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India.

The Governor also felicitated the NCC cadet achievers of RDC 2026. Additional Director General, NCC North Eastern Region, Major General Anurag Vij, Deputy Director General, Brigadier K.J. Singh, Group Commander, NCC Guwahati, Brigadier N.C. Khuman, along with NCC cadets and other dignitaries, were present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, the Governor also interacted with 18 NSS volunteers from the North Eastern Region who had participated in the Republic Day Parade Camp 2026, at Lok Bhavan, Assam.(ANI)