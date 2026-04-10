Assam's assembly elections recorded an unprecedented 86% voter turnout. BJP State President Dilip Saikia praised the massive participation of youth and women, calling it a powerful mandate poised to give the NDA alliance a resounding victory.

In a remarkable reaffirmation of democratic vitality, Assam witnessed an extraordinary electoral exercise on Thursday, with the Legislative Assembly elections recording an unprecedented voter turnout of approximately 86 per cent, shattering previous records and signalling an awakened, participatory electorate.

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BJP Credits Youth, Women, and Elderly for Record Turnout

Addressing a press conference at the BJP State Headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, Assam Pradesh BJP President Dilip Saikia articulated a compelling narrative of this electoral phenomenon, underscoring the enthusiastic and wholehearted participation of citizens across all sections of society. He emphatically highlighted the decisive emergence of the youth electorate as a transformative force in this election. With nearly 7.2 million voters below the age of 30, including around 700,000 first-time voters, the young demographic has demonstrated exceptional political consciousness, responsibility, and zeal, a release said.

Extending his heartfelt gratitude, Saikia lauded their spirited engagement as a defining pillar of this democratic exercise. Equally noteworthy, he observed, was the unprecedented surge in women's participation, marking a historic milestone in Assam's electoral landscape. The formidable presence of Nari Shakti not only elevated the scale of participation but also significantly reinforced the moral and democratic fabric of the state. He conveyed profound appreciation to the women of Assam for their inspiring and assertive contribution.

Saikia further paid tribute to the elderly citizens, whose unwavering commitment to democratic duty stood as a testament to civic responsibility. While many above the age of 85 exercised their franchise through home voting facilities, a large number of senior citizens above 60 braved all odds to cast their votes at polling stations, an act he described as deeply commendable and worthy of the highest respect.

Turnout a 'Powerful Reflection' of Faith in Democracy

He asserted that the record-breaking turnout of nearly 86% is not merely a statistic, but a powerful reflection of the people's unwavering faith in democracy and their resolute sense of duty toward the state's future. Significantly, this surge was not confined to rural Assam alone; urban regions too witnessed a substantial rise in voter participation, clearly indicating a unified, cross-sectional democratic awakening.

BJP Confident of Resounding Victory

Projecting confidence, Saikia expressed that such an overwhelming mandate is poised to translate into a resounding electoral victory for the NDA alliance, with the BJP-led coalition expected to surpass previous benchmarks and secure at least 25 additional seats, thereby ensuring a stable and decisive government formation in the state.