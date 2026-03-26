Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM will support Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. Owaisi will campaign in Guwahati for AIUDF candidates. This move is part of a broader push to strengthen the party's presence in eastern India.

In a significant political development ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, has announced his party's support for the All India United Democratic Front.

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Speaking exclusively to ANI over the phone, Owaisi said the decision followed a request from Badruddin Ajmal. He added, "Badruddin Ajmal's son, Abdul Rahman Ajmal (former MLA), met me today at my residence in Delhi. I also spoke with Badruddin Ajmal over the phone."

Outlining his campaign plans, Owaisi stated that he will visit Guwahati on April 2 and 3, where he is scheduled to address several public meetings in support of AIUDF candidates.

AIMIM's Push in East India

The announcement follows AIMIM's recent political move in West Bengal, where Owaisi extended support to Humayun Kabir and his Aam Janata Unnayan Party, signalling a broader push to strengthen the party's presence across eastern India.

Owaisi, extending his support to Humayun Kabir, said, "Our attempt is that a leadership from the Muslim minority emerges and strengthens in this election in West Bengal. We have decided the number of seats we will contest. This alliance is not limited to just this election, but it will be taken forward to achieve our political objective."

The AIMIM chief added that there are only two or three assembly seats remaining for final discussion. "There are only two or three seats left for the final discussion, which isn't a major issue. Our primary goal in these elections is to build and strengthen independent political leadership for the Muslim minority in this state," he remarked.

Electoral Dynamics and Poll Schedule

AIMIM's growing alliances in Assam and West Bengal could influence electoral dynamics, particularly in constituencies with significant minority voters.

Assam will go to the polls in a single phase on April 9 for its 126-member Assembly, whereas West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases - April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)