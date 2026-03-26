Dibrugarh is set for April 9 polls with 1,322 stations. Special logistics are arranged for 5 riverine booths. A significant push for women's empowerment sees 300 stations managed entirely by women staff to ensure an inclusive election.

Extensive Preparations in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Bikram Kairi on Wednesday stated that all preparations are in place for voting on April 9 across the district's six assembly constituencies here, and the administration has made special logistical arrangements to facilitate smooth access to these booths for the Assam polls scheduled to be held in one phase. Bikram Kairi stated, "A total of 1,322 polling stations have been set up across the district. Among them, five are located in riverine areas, where polling teams will travel through the Brahmaputra River to ensure that voters in remote locations can cast their votes within their own villages. The administration has made special logistical arrangements to facilitate smooth access to these booths."

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In a strong push towards women's empowerment, 300 polling stations will be entirely managed by women staff, marking a significant increase compared to previous elections. Officials say that during training sessions, women personnel showed remarkable enthusiasm, reflecting growing participation and confidence.

With a dual focus on last-mile connectivity in challenging riverine regions and enhancing women-led participation, the district administration aims to ensure a smooth, inclusive and efficient polling process in Dibrugarh.

ECI Reviews Statewide Poll Preparedness

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, with Assam set to go to polls on April 9, the Election Commission of India (ECI) held an online review and training session for District Election Officers (DEOs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), SSPs, Commanding Officers (CPs), and other senior state officials to assess poll preparedness. According to a press note issued by the ECI, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, during the review visit of Assam on February 18, had underlined that the elections in Assam shall be conducted in a violence-free, intimidation-free, and inducement-free manner so that every elector can vote without fear or favour in a festive atmosphere.

Directives for District Officials

Senior officers of the Commission reviewed the preparedness of the district administration and law and order machinery for the general elections to the Legislative Assembly of Assam, the press note said. The senior officers held a detailed review with the DEOs, SPs, and CPs of the state on every aspect of election planning, ensuring AMF at all polling stations, EVM management, logistics, training of election staff, seizures, law and order, voter awareness and outreach activities.

District Election Officers (DEOs) were also directed to ensure distribution of Voter Information Slips (VIS) to all electors at least 5 days before the day of poll. They were also instructed to ensure that Voter Guides are provided to each household. CEO Assam informed that in addition to these, Braille-enabled VIS will also be issued for the benefit of visually impaired voters, the note said. Provision of adequate safety equipment and rescue measures was emphasised in view of the numerous riverine polling stations in Assam, the press note added.

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced. (ANI)