CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed arrangements for the NDA 3.0 government's swearing-in ceremony in Guwahati. PM Modi will attend. The review comes after the BJP-led NDA's landslide victory in the state assembly polls, securing 102 seats.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday reviewed the arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA 3.0 government at the Khanapara Veterinary Field in Guwahati. The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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"Dr. @himantabiswa today reviewed arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA 3.0 Govt at Khanapara Veterinary Field. The ceremony will be graced by Hon'ble @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi and other dignitaries. Dr. Sarma asked officials to ensure all arrangements for the smooth conduct of this historic occasion are done accordingly," Assam CMO said in a post on X.

NDA Secures Landslide Victory

Sarma on Wednesday handed over his formal resignation to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya. The BJP-led NDA got a landslide victory in Assam polls. The state will have third successive NDA government.

Sarma on Tuesday thanked the people of the state for delivering a decisive mandate to the BJP-led NDA, asserting that the result reflects people's confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government's development agenda.

"I thank the people of Assam. We are very grateful for the confidence you have shown in the Prime Minister. To ensure that the Ganga of development continues to flow in Assam, the Government of India and the Government of Assam will work as a double government," Sarma told ANI.

BJP and its allies secured 102 seats in the assembly polls. This is the first time that BJP won a majority on its own in Assam. (ANI)