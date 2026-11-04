Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma mocked Rahul Gandhi as a symbol of political failure, dismissing his vote-theft allegations while asserting that the BJP will continue to thrive as long as Sanatan Dharma exists in the country.

Assam CM Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over Political Allegations

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma delivered a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, labelling him a symbol of political failure and ridiculing his repeated allegations of "vote theft". In a fierce address, CM Sarma mocked Rahul Gandhi by sarcastically referencing the US midterms, claiming that after losing, US President Donald Trump had called Gandhi to learn how to launch a "vote theft" campaign. Pulling no punches, Sarma declared that the BJP will continue to thrive in the country as long as Sanatan Dharma exists. "Today, Trump lost the election in America. He called Rahul Gandhi this morning, asking, 'Could you tell me how I, too, can launch a 'vote-theft' campaign here?' Rahul Gandhi has become a model for a of politics defined by constant defeat... Rahul Gandhi, listen carefully: as long as Sanatan Dharma exists, the BJP will continue to thrive in this country, and PM Modi will continue to lead... Go to the Ram Mandir tomorrow morning; at least a million people might vote for you (Rahul Gandhi)," he said.

The Debate on 'Stealing Hearts' Versus 'Stealing Votes'

Sarma said Gandhi had introduced a new argument that votes were being stolen, but argued that something else was being taken. "Rahul Gandhi has introduced a new argument in our country: that votes are being 'stolen.' I've been listening to this, but in my view, while something is indeed being stolen in this country, it isn't votes. What is happening is the 'stealing of hearts'," he said. "If a Babri Masjid stood for 500 years on the site of a Ram Mandir, and that mosque is demolished to build a Ram Mandir, is that the 'stealing of hearts' or not? Everyone knows the situation in Seemanchal, Assam, and Bengal. If someone removes the names of Babar and Aurangzeb, does that count as 'stealing votes' or 'stealing hearts'? My firm belief is that it is, quite simply, the 'stealing of hearts'," he added.

Criticism and Future Political Outlook

Escalating his attack further, he said, "Don't worry, Rahul Gandhi; I, Samrat Choudhary, and Suvendu Adhikari will all work together to parachute you into Bangladesh. You'll surely win an election there," Sarma said. Sarma also questioned whether Gandhi had visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. "Has Rahul Gandhi visited the Ram Mandir yet? If he doesn't visit the Ram Mandir, will the Sanatani people vote for him next time? If they don't vote for him, he is bound to lose; he is already talking about losing. Yet, he keeps claiming that votes are being stolen," he said.

As he took to the padyatra, Sarma spoke to reporters and expressed confidence in people's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, "Jab tak Modi ji dil chori karte rahenge tak tak vote-chori aandolan ka koi value nahi hoga... There is immense enthusiasm. People stand with Modi-ji, and they have vowed to ensure Rahul's defeat a hundred more times." (ANI)