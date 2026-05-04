As BJP heads for a victory in Assam, state party president Dilip Saikia vows commitment to development and good governance. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal credits the historic mandate to the credible service of PM Modi and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

BJP Commits to Development and Good Governance

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia on Monday emphasised the party's commitment to develop the state while focusing on good governance over the next five years. This comes as the BJP heads for a victory in the Assembly elections, as per the election trends shown by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Saikia also highlighted the party's responsibility to serve the people in Assam under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Our responsibility has increased. To serve the people of Assam, in the next 5 years, we will work towards development. The sensibility that the PM has for Assam is unique. Under Modi and Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam has developed greatly. That is why people have once again voted for the BJP. We will try to provide them with good governance."

Sonowal Expresses Gratitude for 'Historic Mandate'

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed gratitude to the people of Assam for their overwhelming support in the Assembly polls. Speaking to the media, Sonowal credited Prime Minister Modi and CM Sarma for their credible service, acknowledging that the historic mandate reflects the people's faith in their leadership. "We are sincerely grateful to the people of Assam because of their sympathy, support, and blessings. This is a great recognition of the credible service rendered by PM Modi and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. With such a historic mandate, under the dynamic leadership of Modi, we are going to take up the agenda of Assam for speedy growth," Sonowal said.

The Union Minister also extended his gratitude to the people of Bengal, noting that, for the first time, they have supported the BJP, creating an environment for the party to form the government. "Our thanks also go to the people of Bengal. For the first time, they have created an environment and voted for the BJP to form the government," Sonowal added.

NDA Secures Third Successive Win

The BJP-led NDA is headed for its third successive win in Assam Assembly polls, and with the alliance winning at least 28 seats till now. This was the first assembly election in the state with Himanta Biswa Sarma as Chief Minister, and the party improved its performance compared to the 2021 polls. (ANI)