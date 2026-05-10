Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia announced a 'historic' swearing-in ceremony for the new CM and 102 MLAs on May 12, with PM Modi as chief guest. Party leaders have expressed strong support for Himanta Biswa Sarma as the next chief minister.

Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia on Sunday said preparations are underway for the swearing-in ceremony on May 12, which will be a "historic moment" with the Chief Minister taking oath along with 102 MLAs in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as chief guest.

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Speaking to the reporters, Saikia said, "We are going to hold a meeting of NDA and BJP Legislative party in no time... We will inform the governor about the government formation claim by afternoon. Preparations are underway for the swearing-in ceremony on the 12th, which will be a historic moment as the CM will take oath along with 102 MLAs in the presence of PM Modi as the Chief guest."

Preparations are underway in Guwahati for the BJP Legislature Party meeting to formally elect its leader, followed by a joint NDA meeting to choose the alliance leader. The BJP-led NDA government in Assam will take oath on May 12 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will attend the ceremony as the chief guest.

Support for Himanta Biswa Sarma

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Bhupen Kumar Borah expressed full support for Himanta Biswa Sarma ahead of the BJP Legislature Party meeting in Guwahati. He said that the party is "100 per cent" in favour of Sarma continuing the chief minister position and that the BJP high command will act in line with the wishes of the people of Assam.

Speaking to ANI, Borah said, "Today, the hope and expectation of the people of Assam will be fulfilled... So, we are 100 per cent in favour of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, and I am very much hopeful that the BJP high command will also listen to the voice of the people of Assam."

NDA Secures Strong Mandate

The BJP-led NDA government in Assam will take oath on May 12 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will attend the ceremony as the chief guest. The BJP-led NDA secured a strong mandate in the state, winning 102 seats against the opposition's 75 seats. The BJP won 82 seats, while its allies AGP and BOPF secured 10 seats each, taking the NDA's total to 102.

While the opposition Mitrajoot of INC secured 19 seats, Raijor Dal secured only 2 seats, while AJP failed to secure even a single seat. Meanwhile, AIUDF managed to get 2 seats. (ANI)