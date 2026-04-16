A 50-member Assam BJP delegation, led by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, arrives in West Bengal for election campaigning. Meanwhile, Parliament discusses 'One Nation, One Election' and the Nari Shakti Vandan Act for women's reservation.

Assam BJP Launches Campaign in West Bengal

In view of the forthcoming Assembly Elections, a 50-member delegation of the Assam State BJP on Thursday arrived in West Bengal.

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The elections, scheduled to be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, will witness an extensive campaign by the Assam delegation across multiple constituencies in the state.

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has already reached West Bengal and is set to address three massive public rallies today in the Assembly constituencies of Cooch Behar, Kalchini, and Phansidewa.

Prominent leaders, including Cabinet Ministers Pijush Hazarika, Jayanta Mallabaruah, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Bimal Bora, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Rupesh Gowala, Kripanath Mallah, Rajdeep Roy, Krishnendu Paul, Kaushik Rai, along with Member of Parliament Parimal Suklabaidya, several MLAs, and senior state leaders, have already stationed themselves across various constituencies to spearhead the campaign.

In the broader context of Assembly elections being conducted across four states and one Union Territory in the country, the West Bengal elections are being regarded as highly significant for the BJP.

Notably, several national and regional media outlets have reflected a clear public inclination in favour of the NDA in Assam, while simultaneously indicating a rising momentum and favourable prospects for the BJP in West Bengal.

Key Legislations in Parliament's Special Session

A three-day Special Session of Parliament has commenced from April 16. During this session, three landmark legislations are set to be introduced, including "One Nation, One Election", nationwide delimitation of constituencies, and reservation of seats for women in Parliament and State Assemblies under the "Nari Shakti Vandan Act".

Through an official statement issued to the media, party spokesperson Pranjal Kalita informed that the "One Nation, One Election" Bill has already been passed in the Lok Sabha with 207 votes.

The decision of the Central Government to ensure one-third, i.e., 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies through constitutional amendment, thereby empowering women and accelerating the march of Nari Shakti, has been warmly welcomed by the State BJP President and Member of Parliament from the Darrang-Udalguri constituency, Dilip Saikia.

Indo-Japan Relations Discussed at BJP HQ

A dignified and meaningful interaction was held today at the Assam State BJP Headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, in the presence of Mayumi Tsubakimoto, First Secretary of the Japan Consulate, and Krishna Maneesh Choudhary, Senior Assistant (Political Affairs).

The discussion encompassed several vital areas concerning Indo-Japan relations, including Assam's potential from Japan's perspective, avenues of investment and trade, women empowerment, youth development, the ideological framework of the BJP, and the various welfare initiatives undertaken by the Government of Assam.

It is worth mentioning that the programme was attended by State Vice-President Ratna Singh, Convenor of the BJP State Media Department Rupam Goswami, along with several spokespersons, media panellists, and co-convenors of the media department.