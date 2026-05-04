As vote counting for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 commenced, BJP candidates Vijay Gupta and Pradyut Bordoloi expressed strong confidence in the party forming the government for a third consecutive term, crediting PM Modi and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

BJP Confident of Third Term Victory as Counting Begins

BJP candidate from Guwahati Central Assembly constituency Vijay Gupta on Monday expressed strong confidence in the party's prospects as counting for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 began across the state. Speaking to ANI here, Gupta said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party is confident that its government is going to be formed for the third time, and all its candidates will win by a very good margin. And for that, I want to thank PM Narendra Modi and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma."

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Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Dispur, Pradyut Bordoloi, said voters have backed the BJP-led NDA overwhelmingly. "By evening today, the people of Assam will have given a very firm mandate that there'll be a successive BJP-led government and Himanta Biswa Sarma will be the Chief Minister again," he stated.

Vote Counting Underway Amid Tight Security

Counting of votes for all 126 Assembly constituencies began at 8 am under tight security, with postal ballots taken up first, followed by EVM counting from 8:30 am across 14 tables at each centre. Counting agents from various political parties were seen arriving at strong rooms, including at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati.

The Election Commission has set up 52 counting centres across 35 districts, including institutions such as Bodoland University, Bhattadev University, Nalbari College and Karimganj College.

In several districts, including Lakhimpur and Sivasagar, multi-tier security arrangements have been deployed, with hundreds of officials overseeing the process to ensure transparency and smooth conduct.

Political Context and Exit Polls

Assam went to polls in a single phase on April 9, with high voter turnout recorded. The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term in the state, while the Congress has formed a six-party alliance to mount a strong challenge.

Exit polls have largely projected a comfortable victory for the NDA, with estimates ranging between 85 and 101 seats, while the Congress-led alliance is expected to secure 23 to 36 seats.

As counting progresses, all eyes remain on whether the BJP can retain its stronghold in the northeastern state.