    'Asked to retract statements': Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes to Delhi L-G; check details

    In the video, Sukesh was seen standing off to the side inside his prison cell as officials went through his cupboard and other belongings. The team comprised Tihar Jailor Deepak Sharma, deputy superintendent Jai Singh and personnel from the central security forces.

    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 1:01 PM IST

    Days after the CCTV footage of his cell was leaked, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has once again written a letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena and claimed that the clip was leaked by two jail officials, to whom he had paid protection money previously.

    In his letter Sukesh said, "This is to bring to your urgent notice that 4 days ago a CCTV footage of my cell was released and leaked, which is a security breach and the said leak was done by Asst. Superintendent Mr. Deepak Sharma, and Deputy Superintendent Jay Singh."

    "Both of them have received Rs 5.5 lakh in total as jail protection money previously and the same was even sent as a complaint to your hon’ble office," the letter read.

    The jailed conman wept bitterly when prison authorities raided his cell in Mandoli Jail and confiscated some of his most prized possessions. The team recovered Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh and two jeans worth Rs 80,000 from Sukesh's cell.

    Sukesh further said that he was threatened and was asked to retract his statements given against them to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). "Deepak Sharma and Jay Singh as seen in the video, CCTV footage has come to my cell to threaten and mentally harass me, asking me to retract statements given against them in EOW also," he said.

    "Thereafter the search, the next day Deepak Sharma and Jay Singh called me to their office and said, 'you exposed Satyender Jain, now it's our turn, we will release your video and show the world how you are treated by us. Hence, Deepak Sharma had previously challenged me that he would release the torture video," he further added.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 1:01 PM IST
