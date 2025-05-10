India on Friday revealed that Pakistan had used Turkish-built Asisguard Songar drones to attack civilian as well as military installations across 36 places bordering with Pakistan.

New Delhi: In the wake of the escalating India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack and the launch of Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India on Friday disclosed that Islamabad had deployed Turkish-made Asisguard Songar drones to strike both civilian and military installations at 36 locations along the border.

During the press briefing, Indian Air Force officer Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said: “Drone intrusions were attempted from Leh to Sir Creek at 36 locations with approximately 300 – 400 drones. Indian armed forces brought down a number of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means. The possible purpose of these large scale area intrusions were to test the air defence systems and gather intelligence.”

“Examination of the drone debris is being undertaken and the preliminary reports suggested them to be of Asisguard Songar drone of Turkiye,” she said.

Speaking about Pakistan’s attempt to target Bhatinda military station, Vyomika Singh said: “.. An armed UAV of Pakistan attempted to target Bhatinda military station, which was detected and neutralized. In response to the Pakistani attack, armed drones were launched at four air defence sites in Pakistan. One of the drones was able to destroy an air defence radar.”

Asisguard Songar: All About the Turkish-made Drone Used Against India

Based in Turkish capital --- Ankara, Asisguard is a defence equipment and weapon manufacturer, established in an effort to strengthen the Turkish defence sector and to share the outcomes with friendly countries.

In 2020, Songar armed unmanned aerial vehicle system was inducted into the Turkish armed forces' inventory. Having the capability to be controlled remotely, Songar drone is a unique blend of autonomy, firepower, and adaptability.

Operated in both autonomous and manual modes, the Songar drone has a feature of advanced route-planning, real-time video transmission, and automatic return-to-base functionality. The Songar drone is meant for both offensive and defensive role with the capability of day and night operations.

Equipped with daylight and infrared cameras, the Songar drone relay real-time imagery and telemetry that enable operators to carry out reconnaissance, analyse post-attack devastation, and coordinate multi-drone missions.

It can even relay real-time video and operate within a mission radius of up to 5 km.

During an operation, the Songar drone can fire 6 mini missiles of 170-mm length with 40-mm diameter, intended to be operated in cross-border and residential area.

The Songar drone with mini-missile is used to destroy fixed targets such as unarmored and lightly armored vehicles, buildings, and small structures.

Also fitted with an automatic machine gun, the Songar drone can carry out operations within a 3-kilometre radius and carry 200 rounds of 5.56×45 mm NATO ammunition. It can operate at an altitude of 2800 meters.

It has a takeoff weight of 44-kg and a payload capacity of 9-kg.