Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini lauded the state's athletes for their major role in India's Asian Games success, securing 14 of the nation's 21 gold medals. He said their performance reflects the state's strong sporting culture and inspires youth.

With athletes from Haryana making substantial contribution in India’s medal tally at the Asian Games, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the players for their outstanding performance. He said the athletes from Haryana had brought laurels to not only the state but the entire country through their talent, hard work, discipline and determination. Their achievement, he said, would inspire crores of young people across the country.

Haryana's Golden Contribution

Haryana’s athletes played a key role in India’s impressive medal-winning campaign, with the state accounting for 14 of the country’s 21 gold medals. According to a release, the Chief Minister said India’s performance at the Asian Games reflected the country’s sporting talent and strength. Haryana’s athletes, too, delivered outstanding performances on the international sporting stage, showcasing the state’s strong sporting culture and its rich pool of talent. He said Haryana was proud of the achievements of its players.

Detailed Medal Breakdown

Haryana’s athletes played a special role in India’s gold medal-winning performance at the Asian Games. The state’s players excelled in both individual and team events, winning 14 gold medals. Five players won gold medals in individual events, while nine players won gold medals as part of teams. Women athletes from Haryana also made a significant mark in the country’s success. Two women players from the state won gold medals in individual events, while six women players won gold medals in team events, bringing further glory to the country.

Silver and Bronze Haul

Four players from the state won silver medals in individual events, while five players won silver medals in team events. Eight players from Haryana won bronze medals in individual events, while players from the state were part of a team that won a bronze medal, adding to India’s overall medal tally.

A Proud Moment for State and Nation

Haryana’s athletes won a total of 32 medals at the Asian Games 2026, bringing pride to both the state and the country. Their performances in individual and team events have further showcased Haryana’s rich sporting tradition and the talent being nurtured in the state, giving its athletes a distinct presence on the international stage.

The Chief Minister also congratulated all Indian athletes, coaches, support staff and everyone associated with the contingent who represented the country at the Asian Games, and wished them a bright and successful future. (ANI)