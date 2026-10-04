Indian boxers received a warm welcome after their best-ever Asian Games performance, securing 6 medals. Bronze medallist Narender Berwal aims for the 2028 Olympics, while Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal won gold.

'My Goal is to Qualify for the Olympics' "The feeling is really good. Now my goal is to qualify for the Olympics. The credit goes to the whole staff. In my opinion, we delivered our best performance right at the start," he said.Narender had lost his semifinal bout to reigning world champion Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan by unanimous decision on Tuesday at the Asian Games 2026. He had earlier won a silver medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, but struggled to find his rhythm against the experienced Oralbay, who dictated the pace with a combination of body shots and punches to the head, according to ESPN. Meanwhile, Indian boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal returned home with gold medal-winning performances at the Asian Games 2026. BFI President Hails 'Phenomenal' Performance Earlier, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh hailed India's performance as its best-ever at the Asian Games, crediting the consistent efforts of boxers, coaches and support staff, along with overseas sparring partners and exposure to international championships. "I think it's a phenomenal performance, the best-ever performance by Indian boxing contenders in the Asian Games. To come ahead of Uzbekistan, come ahead of Kazakhstan, come ahead of China, I think, is a phenomenal achievement. India came number one in the Asian Games, and you know the performance has been extremely consistent. The players are doing extremely well. A huge amount of effort is being put in by all the coaches, by all the support staff. And I think the way that the preparation is being done- sparring partners are coming from outside India, the championships that they are going for. I think absolutely phenomenal; the environment in the camp is extremely positive," he said. India's Historic Medal Haul India concluded its Asian Games campaign with six boxing medals: three gold and three bronze, making it the country's best-ever performance in terms of gold medals won. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Members of the Indian boxing contingent received a warm reception upon their arrival in New Delhi after securing medals at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. Among the returning athletes was heavyweight boxer Narender Berwal, who secured the bronze medal in the men's +90kg boxing category. Berwal expressed that the coaching and support staff enabled a strong start at the multi-sport event, adding that his goal is to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics."The feeling is really good. Now my goal is to qualify for the Olympics. The credit goes to the whole staff. In my opinion, we delivered our best performance right at the start," he said.Narender had lost his semifinal bout to reigning world champion Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan by unanimous decision on Tuesday at the Asian Games 2026. He had earlier won a silver medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, but struggled to find his rhythm against the experienced Oralbay, who dictated the pace with a combination of body shots and punches to the head, according to ESPN. Meanwhile, Indian boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal returned home with gold medal-winning performances at the Asian Games 2026.Earlier, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh hailed India's performance as its best-ever at the Asian Games, crediting the consistent efforts of boxers, coaches and support staff, along with overseas sparring partners and exposure to international championships. "I think it's a phenomenal performance, the best-ever performance by Indian boxing contenders in the Asian Games. To come ahead of Uzbekistan, come ahead of Kazakhstan, come ahead of China, I think, is a phenomenal achievement. India came number one in the Asian Games, and you know the performance has been extremely consistent. The players are doing extremely well. A huge amount of effort is being put in by all the coaches, by all the support staff. And I think the way that the preparation is being done- sparring partners are coming from outside India, the championships that they are going for. I think absolutely phenomenal; the environment in the camp is extremely positive," he said.India concluded its Asian Games campaign with six boxing medals: three gold and three bronze, making it the country's best-ever performance in terms of gold medals won. (ANI)