Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticized Congress after the NDA won all four seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council elections, questioning their stance on voting mechanisms following the alliance's decisive victory in the state.

Ashwini Vaishnaw Criticizes Congress Over Voting System

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday took a sharp swipe at the Congress, which questioned the integrity of the voting system in India, highlighting that the BJP secured all four seats in the Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies in the Karnataka Legislative Council elections despite the use of ballot papers. Speaking at the Union Cabinet Meeting, Vaishnaw criticised opposition parties for holding rigid stances on voting mechanisms without considering actual outcomes. "Some people don’t even want to consider whether the electoral process should be conducted using ballot papers or otherwise. Just look at what happened in Karnataka; they used ballot papers, and the BJP won all four seats," he said.

NDA Dominance in Karnataka Elections

The remarks came as the NDA alliance, made up of the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular), won all four seats (4-0) in the Karnataka Legislative Council elections. Earlier today, BJP Karnataka president BY Vijayendra thanked voters following the NDA’s victory, describing the results as a setback for the ruling Congress government in the state. Addressing a press conference in Mysuru, Vijayendra said the BJP candidate in the South-East Graduates’ Constituency had won by a margin of 23,000 votes. “The Legislative Council election was held on October 23. In all 4 constituencies, NDA candidates have won. In South-East Graduates constituency, our candidate won by a margin of 23,000 votes. In every constituency, our candidates have achieved victory,” Vijayendra said.

Election Results and Candidate Performance

He also pointed to the defeat of a Congress candidate who, according to him, had projected himself as undefeated. “The Congress candidate was boasting as an undefeated champion. Such a person has been defeated by a margin of more than 900 votes. I thank the enlightened voters of the state. I thank all BJP-JD(S) leaders and workers,” he said. (ANI) Karnataka Legislative Council elections were held for two Teachers' and two Graduates' seats on October 23. The NDA ran three BJP candidates and one JD(S) candidate. In Bengaluru Teachers, JD(S) candidate AP Ranganath defeated five-time Congress MLC Puttanna. In North-East Teachers, BJP candidate Shashil G. Namoshi won for the fifth time, defeating Congress candidate Sharanappa Mattur by 3,297 votes (15,596 votes to 12,299). Counting finished in Kalaburagi, where about 30,253 people voted. Of those votes, 28,380 were valid, and 1,873 were rejected. In the graduates' seats, BJP candidates S.V. Sankanur and K.M. Suresh also won, completing the NDA's total sweep of all four seats. In the West Graduates' seat, Sankanur won for the third straight time, defeating Mohan Limbikai of the Congress. (ANI)

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