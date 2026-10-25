Former Karnataka Deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan has slammed Minister Priyank Kharge for demanding formal police permission for RSS route marches, labeling the minister's recent statements as irresponsible and a misuse of his political authority.

Political Clash Over RSS Route Marches

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 25 (ANI): Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader CN Ashwath Narayan on Sunday slammed State Minister Priyank Kharge for his recent remarks requiring the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to seek formal police permission for conducting route marches (Path Sanchalan) across Karnataka. Narayan accused the minister of making "hateful statements" and abusing the authority of his office to target the cultural organisation. The confrontation came as RSS volunteers held route marches across multiple neighbourhoods in Bengaluru. In Malleshwaram, Narayan participated in a march that commenced near KC General Hospital, proceeded along Sampige Road, and concluded at Margosa Road.

Speaking to the media during the Malleshwaram procession, Narayan questioned whether Kharge’s stance represented his personal political view or the official line of the ruling Congress government. "He has got his own opinion. Whether it is his personal opinion or the Congress party's opinion, I don't know. His statements have always been very irresponsible for the position he holds. He represents all sections of society. Holding the position of Minister and being a minister in a people's government, he cannot keep making hateful statements. He cannot make baseless allegations."

Criticism of Ministerial Conduct

Accusing Kharge of abusing his authority, the BJP leader added, "I pray to God to give him some good sense so that he works more responsibly, upholds the Constitution, respects the views and opinions of others, and respects the beliefs and faiths of all sections of society."

The remarks come after Priyank Kharge on Wednesday asked the RSS to seek formal permission from the authorities to conduct its route march in the state, asserting that the organisation must follow the same rules and procedures applicable to everyone. Speaking to the media, Kharge said merely informing the police about a proposed route march was not sufficient and that formal permission is necessary. "In many places, they are saying that they are going to conduct a patha sanchalana (route march) and are submitting information to the police. They should not merely provide information. They should please seek permission so that the necessary arrangements can be made," Kharge said.

Government Stance on Public Events

He further said the police department could not be expected to make arrangements solely on the basis of information provided by the RSS, "The police department is not at the beck and call of the RSS. They cannot simply inform us, saying, 'We have given you the information. You make the necessary arrangements. We will come and leave.' Many people conduct events in different places. If you seek permission and the request is found appropriate, we will grant permission. We are not going to deny it," he said. "The same rules apply to everyone, including the RSS. The RSS is not above the law or the Constitution. If there are any problems with the route march they have proposed, the local authorities can discuss and resolve them. But please learn to respect the police department and the government," he added. (ANI)