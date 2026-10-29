Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has hit out at the state's BJP government, alleging a rise in criminal incidents in Jaipur and calling for urgent action on law and order following a burglary at a senior leader's home in a secure zone.

Ashok Gehlot Criticizes Rajasthan Government Over Rising Crime

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, Ashok Gehlot, on Thursday slammed the BJP government in the state, alleging rising crime in the capital city of Jaipur. In an X post, Gehlot flagged the reported burglary at former Rajasthan Minister and BJP leader Pratap Singh Singhavi’s house. He also recalled several incidents of theft and crime against women in the city in October.

Details on Recent Criminal Incidents

Gehlot wrote, “The law and order situation in Jaipur, the capital of the state, is in shambles. The continuous crimes occurring in Jaipur, the state capital, are instilling fear among the general public. In Jamdoliba, on Wednesday night, five miscreants attacked two jeweller brothers with iron rods and sticks, looting 20 lakh rupees. When a woman chased after the miscreants, they opened fire on her. On the 1st of this month, a theft of 5 crore rupees occurred from a watch showroom on Tonk Road.”

Calls for Government Action

Lambasting the government, he asked the BJP to focus on the law and order situation in the state instead of spending on advertisements. “Civil Lines, considered the safest area in Jaipur and home to the residences of the Governor and the Chief Minister, has reported a burglary at the home of former minister Shri Pratap Singh Singhavi. When thieves can break into the most secure area, what assurance is there for the safety of the common man? A few days ago, a businessman was kidnapped from Central Park in Jaipur. Nearly three years have passed under the BJP government. Now, step out from spending crores on advertisements and focus on law and order—take concrete steps for the security of the common people,” the X post read.

Last night, allegedly, a theft of cash and artificial jewellery took place at Pratap Singh Singhavi’s residence at Civil Lines in Jaipur. The police are investigating the matter. (ANI)