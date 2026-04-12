Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at 92, prompting tributes from political leaders like Anurag Thakur and KT Rama Rao, who mourned the end of an era and called her death an irreplaceable loss to the Indian music industry.

Leaders Mourn Irreplaceable Loss

BJP MP Anurag Thakur expressed deep sorrow on the demise of legendary vocalist Asha Bhosle, highlighting her contribution in the music industry, stating that "no one else can fill this void". Speaking with ANI, Anurag Thakur said, "This is very sad news. The versatile and great singer Asha Bhosle ji is no longer with us. Asha Tai sang songs in many languages...she was also a huge fan of cricket, loved the sport so much...India has lost a singer who inspired many generations...no one else can fill this void."

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Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao also expressed his deep sorrow over the passing of legendary Asha Bhosle. The veteran vocalist, whose career spanned nearly eighty years, breathed her last today, marking the end of an illustrious era in Indian cinema. K. T. Rama Rao expressed, "Today, the world of Indian music has lost a rare and priceless voice. The news of the passing of Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle, who entertained millions with her voice for nearly eight decades, has deeply saddened me. She was not just a singer, but an era in the Indian film industry. The thousands of songs she sang will remain musical lessons for generations to come. The melodious songs she sang in Telugu will also stay forever in our hearts. Her death is an irreplaceable loss to the Indian art world. Praying for peace to her soul, I extend my deepest condolences to her family members and fans."

End of an Era: Asha Bhosle Passes Away at 92

Asha Bhosle, one of the most iconic and versatile voices in Indian music history, passed away on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy that shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema and music for over eight decades. She was 92.

Confirmed by Breach Candy Hospital

Dr Pratit Samdani at Breach Candy Hospital confirmed the demise of the legendary singer. "Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure," Dr Samdani said.

She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

The veteran singer's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, had earlier confirmed her hospitalisation through a social media statement, requesting privacy for the family. "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to hospital... Treatment is ongoing, and hopefully everything will be well," she had said.

An Illustrious Eight-Decade Career

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age, rising to prominence in the 1950s and eventually becoming one of the most celebrated playback singers in the world. Her voice- playful, emotive, and endlessly adaptable- defined generations of music lovers across India and beyond. Over the course of her extraordinary career, Bhosle recorded thousands of songs in multiple Indian languages, lending her voice to a wide range of genres from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk. (ANI)