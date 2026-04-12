Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at 92 in Mumbai. Union Minister Piyush Goyal and PM Narendra Modi condoled her death, calling it a national loss. Her last rites will be held at Shivaji Park after the public can pay respects at her residence.

Leaders Mourn 'National Loss'

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday condoled the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, describing her death as a significant loss to the nation. The legendary singer, 92, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure, as confirmed by Dr Pratit Samdani.

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Speaking to reporters, Goyal praised her versatility, highlighting her contributions beyond Hindi cinema, noting her memorable Tamil melodies that spanned decades, with her first famous Tamil song dating back to 1964. "The passing away of Asha Bhosle ji is a big national loss. She was a very versatile singer who also sang many Tamil melodies and songs which will be remembered forever. Her first famous Tamil song was in 1964...I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and to give strength to her family to bear this irreparable loss. The nation has lost a daughter who served the nation very honourably, and all of us will miss her very, very deeply," he told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the demise of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, remembering her as one of India's most iconic and versatile voices whose music enriched the country's cultural heritage for over eight decades. In a heartfelt message on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed deep sorrow, calling Bhosle "one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known." "Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance. I'll always cherish the interactions I've had with her. My condolences to her family, admirers and music lovers. She will continue to inspire generations and her songs will forever echo in people's lives," PM Modi wrote.

Final Rites and Tributes

She had been admitted a day earlier following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and shared details of her last rites. The public will be able to pay their respects at her residence, Casa Grande in Lower Parel, at 11 am on April 13, with the final rites scheduled at Shivaji Park later in the day.

An Eight-Decade Musical Legacy

One of the most celebrated voices in Indian music history, Asha Bhosle, leaves behind a monumental legacy that shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema for over eight decades. Over the course of her career, she recorded thousands of songs in multiple languages, earning multiple Filmfare Awards, National Film Awards, and global recognition for her versatility across genres.

Born in 1933, Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Her voice, playful, emotive, and adaptable, became synonymous with generations of film music. From soulful ghazals like "Dil Cheez Kya Hai" to vibrant hits such as "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja" and timeless classics like "Chura Liya Hai Tumne," her repertoire showcased an unmatched range.

Her contributions were recognised with some of India's highest honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan. In 2011, she was acknowledged by the Guinness World Records as the most-recorded artist in music history. (ANI)