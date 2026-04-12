Legendary singer Asha Bhosale passed away at 92. Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule called her demise a loss for the nation. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also mourned the singer, who was popular across three generations.

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday expressed grief over the passing of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosale, saying that the loss of such a voice is a loss for Maharashtra and the country as a whole.

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"Asha Bhosale's demise is a big loss for Maharashtra and the country. She has sung over 12,000 songs, and she is known all over the world. She has sung songs in multiple languages, too," Bawankule told reporters in Nagpur.

"This is such terrible news for us all, for her family," the minister added.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also condoled the demise of the legendary singer, highlighting her inter-generational popularity and versatility with singing in different languages.

"Asha ji was a really popular singer. Mothers also used her songs as lullabies for their children. Be it Hindi or Marathi, she sang in several languages and enthralled the people. She was popular across three generations. We lost one such singer today. This is very sad. We have lost a diamond from the soil of Maharashtra. This is really sad for all of us," he told ANI.

Legendary Singer Passes Away at 92

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92, marking the end of an era in Indian music. She died at Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been admitted on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

Cause of Death and Funeral Arrangements

Confirming the cause of death, Dr Pratit Samdani said, "Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure."

Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and shared details of the final rites, saying, "My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park."

A Storied Career Spanning Decades

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Over her career spanning decades, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk. Her work with leading composers and filmmakers made her one of the most influential voices in Indian cinema.

She was honoured with awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, and was recognised by the Guinness World Records in 2011 as the most-recorded artist in music history.

Asha Bhosle's versatility is reflected in some of her most memorable songs mentioned across her career, including Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Mera Kuchh Saaman and Chura Liya Hai Tumne.

According to the family announcement, the singer's mortal remains will be kept for public homage at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived, before the final rites scheduled at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. (ANI)