One person died and several others were injured after a sudden air blast caused a coal shaft to collapse at an ECL mine in Asansol, West Bengal. An ECL Safety Manager suspects a management lapse and has called for a detailed investigation.

One person died and several others were injured on Thursday after a sudden air blast at an Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) coal mine led to the collapse of a coal shaft in West Bengal's Asansol region.

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Initial Probe Suggests Management Lapse

According to ECL Safety Manager Binod Singh, preliminary findings suggest a possible lapse in mine management. "Prime facie reports point to a stowing void. It seems to be a management lapse," he said.

He further added, "Such a huge air blast despite a hydraulic stowing is beyond my imagination... One person has died. His body is kept here... Four to five people are critically injured... Everyone has been rescued."

Calling for a detailed probe, he said, "Prime facie, it seems like a serious lapse by the management... There should be a complete investigation into this."

BJP Leader Seeks Answers

BJP leader Debtanu Bhattacharya also confirmed the incident and said, "A labourer has died... Among the injured, two are officers. I have spoken to the CMD (Chairman and Managing Director). He said that this accident occurred due to an air blast... I will speak to the coal minister to learn the exact reasons..."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)