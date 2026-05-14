One person died and several others were injured after a sudden air blast caused a coal shaft to collapse at an ECL mine in Asansol, West Bengal. An ECL Safety Manager suspects a management lapse and has called for a detailed investigation.
One person died and several others were injured on Thursday after a sudden air blast at an Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) coal mine led to the collapse of a coal shaft in West Bengal's Asansol region.
Initial Probe Suggests Management Lapse
According to ECL Safety Manager Binod Singh, preliminary findings suggest a possible lapse in mine management. "Prime facie reports point to a stowing void. It seems to be a management lapse," he said.
He further added, "Such a huge air blast despite a hydraulic stowing is beyond my imagination... One person has died. His body is kept here... Four to five people are critically injured... Everyone has been rescued."
Calling for a detailed probe, he said, "Prime facie, it seems like a serious lapse by the management... There should be a complete investigation into this."
BJP Leader Seeks Answers
BJP leader Debtanu Bhattacharya also confirmed the incident and said, "A labourer has died... Among the injured, two are officers. I have spoken to the CMD (Chairman and Managing Director). He said that this accident occurred due to an air blast... I will speak to the coal minister to learn the exact reasons..."
Further details are awaited. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)