AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has opposed the Maharashtra government's proposed Uniform Civil Code, alleging it is a biased attempt to impose a 'Hindu Civil Code' and specifically target the Muslim community's religious practices.

Owaisi Criticises Maharashtra's Proposed UCC

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday criticised the Maharashtra government’s proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), alleging that the move was aimed at targeting Muslims and imposing a “Hindu Civil Code” on non-Hindu communities. Addressing a press conference here, Owaisi said the Mahayuti government had invited public opinion on the implementation of the UCC and prepared a questionnaire for the consultation. He claimed that the questions indicated that the Devendra Fadnavis-led government had already decided to implement the code.

"The subject of the press conference today is that the Maharashtra Government has invited opinions from the public to implement UCC. The state government has also prepared a questionnaire for it. This questionnaire, prepared by the Maharashtra government, makes it clear that the Devendra Fadnavis govt will implement the UCC," he said.

Concerns Over Questionnaire and Bias

Owaisi questioned the questionnaire’s focus on polygamy and extra-judicial divorce, alleging that it did not include any question regarding the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF). 'The questionnaire consists of leading questions on polygamy and extra-judicial divorce. But there is not one question on Hindu Undivided Family," he said. He compared the proposed exercise with UCC initiatives undertaken by BJP governments in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Assam and Madhya Pradesh, claiming that these were not uniform civil codes but attempts to impose a “Hindu Civil Code” on non-Hindu communities. "This makes it evident that, much like the initiatives introduced by BJP governments in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh under the guise of a 'Uniform Civil Code,' this is not a true UCC, but rather a 'Hindu Civil Code' that is being imposed upon non-Hindu communities," Owaisi said.

Format and Composition Objections

He also objected to the format of the questionnaire, saying most of its questions were framed to elicit yes-or-no responses. "Additionally, if you examine the questionnaire, you will find that the majority of the questions are framed in a 'yes or no' format," he added.

Moreover, Owaisi linked the resignation of retired Bombay High Court judge RC Chavan to the composition of the exercise, saying Chavan had cited the absence of a member from the minority community. "Additionally, if you examine the questionnaire, you will find that the majority of the questions are framed in a 'yes or no' format. I believe this is precisely why RC Chavan, a retired judge of the Bombay High Court, chose to resign. He had stated that there is no one from the minority community," he said.

Identity and Implementation Concerns

Questioning the government’s approach, Owaisi said it was discussing implementation of the UCC in Maharashtra without defining what the term “uniform” meant. "They are talking about implementation in the state of Maharashtra at this juncture, but they are not defining what this 'uniform' actually is," he added.

Owaisi further said that UCC is being brought to stop Muslims from practising their religion. “This UCC is being brought to stop Muslims from practising their religion. In Islam, marriage is a contract. You are also imposing divorce rules as per the Hindu Marriage Act. All this is being done to target Muslims and snatch their identity,” he said.

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