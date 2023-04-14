Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asad Ahmed's maternal grandfather to claim body, UP cops to perform Ghulam's last rites

    Atiq Ahmed's son Asad, along with his father's noted henchman Ghulam, was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Jhansi on Thursday. 

    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 3:49 PM IST

    Atiq Ahmed's son's final rites will be administered by his maternal family at the Kasari Masari cemetery. Meanwhile, Ghulam's family has refused to accept his remains, saying that they abide by law and cannot accept a criminal’s body. and his last rites will be performed by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Asad’s grave has been dug at the same ‘kabristan’ in Kasari Masari village in Chakiya area of Prayagraj, where his grandfather was laid to rest.

    On Thursday, Asad and Ghulam were both slain in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) near Jhansi. Both had Rs 5 lakh bounty on their heads and were charged in the Umesh Pal murder case.

    Atiq Ahmed, who has been placed in judicial jail for 14 days, has repeatedly requested permission from the police to attend his son's final rites, but has been denied, according to reports.

    Shortly after the murder of his 19-year-old son, Atiq Ahmed, who was being held in Prayagraj jail with his brother Ashraf at the time, claimed responsibility for Asad's killing.

    Umesh Pal, a witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, was shot dead outside his home in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on February 24. Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, Asad and others were named as accused in the case. Atiq Ahmed is also an accused in the 2005 Umesh Pal murder case.

