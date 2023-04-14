Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Expat abduction case: Shafi alleges cheat by brother in new video message; Says attempts to flee with property

    Shafi had mentioned he and his brother smuggling 325 kilograms of gold out of Saudi Arabia in the prior video.

    Expat abduction case: Shafi alleges cheat by brother in new video message; Says attempts to flee with his property anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 3:52 PM IST

    Kozhikode: The Parappanpoyil native Muhammad Shafi, an NRI businessman, who was abducted by a group of men on April 7 has revealed in the second video raising allegations against his brother Noufal. 

    Shafi claimed Noufal was attempting to flee with his possessions. He had mentioned Shafi and his brother smuggling 325 kilograms of gold out of Saudi Arabia in the prior video. And in the most recent video message, he claimed that while his brother was responsible for all of the initiative when help was needed, he failed to lend his assistance.

    "I was abducted for a share of the Rs 80 crore," he had said. Shafi also requested authorities to rescue him. However, he did not mention the name of the abductors in the video.

    Shafi, an expatriate, was viciously assaulted by the criminals who came in their car, threatened him with weapons, and thrashed him. The police investigation was expanded to other districts after checking the locations of the mobile towers and the CCTV recordings, but Shafi could not be located.

    The rural SP and his team stayed in Thamarassery until 4 am on the kidnapping day, while calling members of the quotation gangs to the station for questioning. The police learned from this that the groups involved in the smuggling of gold are connected. They disclosed that Shafi was associated with such groups in Saudi Arabia and was likely the motivation behind the kidnapping.

