    'Kejriwal's promise fulfilled': Punjab's AAP govt opens 400 mohalla clinics in state

    Heaping praise on the Mann regime, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said 26,000 government jobs had been provided in just the past 10 months and called it a "big thing". "Jobs here are being provided on the basis of merit," he asserted.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 5:19 PM IST

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (January 27) launched 400 more 'Aam Aadmi' clinics in the state, calling the event here the fulfillment of another 'Kejriwal ki guarantee'.

    The new 400 clinics take the total number of these neighbourhood health centres in the state to 500. Delhi CM Kejriwal said he was happy to note that the Punjab government opened 500 mohalla clinics in just 10 months.

    Also read: India-South Africa sign MoU to bring in dozens of cheetahs to India over next 10 years; check details

    Referring to the party's promises made to the people of Punjab in the run up to the 2022 assembly elections, the AAP chief said, "I am happy to say that Bhagwant Mann has fulfilled one more 'Kejriwal ki guarantee (Kejriwal's guarantee)'."

    Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh and AAP MP Raghav Chadha were also present at the event. The AAP chief said all the party's "guarantees" would be fulfilled and asked the people of Punjab to "have patience" as he targeted the previous dispensations for "destroying" the system.

    The Delhi CM said that the AAP has already fulfilled its poll promise of 300 units of free electricity per month.

    Also read: Unnao rape case: Delhi court reduces former BJP leader's interim bail period; here's why

    "The Mann government is taking action against corruption and will not spare anyone found to be involved in corrupt practices," he added.

    Heaping praise on the Mann regime, Kejriwal said 26,000 government jobs had been provided in just the past 10 months and called it a "big thing". "Jobs here are being provided on the basis of merit," he asserted.

    The Mann dispensation is sending as many as 36 government school principals to Singapore for training. Punjab will also begin doorstep delivery of government services along the lines of Delhi, Kejriwal said, adding that this move would create around 6,000 jobs.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2023, 5:19 PM IST
