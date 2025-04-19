Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita danced at their daughter Harshita's wedding. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also joined in. Videos of their dance performances have gone viral.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, got married in a lavish ceremony in the national capital.

Kejriwal was spotted dancing with wife Sunita Kejriwal to the song ‘Angaro Ka Ambar Sa’ from Pushpa 2, and yes, the internet noticed. The couple’s groove quickly went viral on social media after a video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), showing the duo having a blast amid the cheerful crowd.

Friends and family cheered the couple on with claps and whistles.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife also danced to a Punjabi song, showcasing traditional Bhangra moves.

Harshita tied the knot with her longtime friend, Sambhav Jain. The couple's engagement took place on April 17 at the Shangri-La Hotel in Delhi. Kejriwal's close friends, family members, and AAP leaders attended the event. Arvind Kejriwal and Sunita Kejriwal danced enthusiastically at the wedding reception. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also joined the dance floor. Videos of their dance performances have gone viral.

The grand wedding ceremony was held on April 18 at the Kapurthala Maharaja Palace in Delhi.

Who is Sambhav Jain, Harshita Kejriwal's husband?

Harshita is the younger of Arvind Kejriwal's two children. She graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering from IIT Delhi in 2018. Sambhav Jain also graduated with an engineering degree from the same college. They became close friends during their college days and later fell in love. After graduation, Harshita worked at the Boston Consulting Group, while Sambhav worked at a private company. Recently, they co-founded a startup called Basil Health and are working together on this venture.

Prashant Kishor gives 7 reasons for Arvind Kejriwal's defeat in the Delhi Assembly Election