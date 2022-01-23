Arvind Kejriwal says sources have warned him of likely arrest of Satyendar Jain by ED

In a statement to the media, Kejriwal stated that his sources had informed him that Satyendar Jain would be arrested in the coming days by the Enforcement Directorate. He said that the Centre had conducted two raids on him, both in vain.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal levelled a serious charge against the central government on Sunday. In a statement to the media, Kejriwal stated that his sources had informed him that Satyendar Jain would be arrested in the coming days by the Enforcement Directorate. He said that the Centre had conducted two raids on him, both in vain.

According to Kejriwal, as elections approach, the Central Agencies are also becoming more active. He stated that the BJP might send all agencies, not just Satyendra Jain but also Manish Sisodia and Bhagwant Mann. We'll greet them with a grin, he added.

The ED recently raided chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey's residence in connection with an old sand mining case in the run-up to the Punjab elections. According to Channi, the Centre is just using the central agencies to scare him. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that attempts were being made to frame him through ED searches before of the Assembly election. Channi accused the central government of framing him through his nephew Bhupinder Singh, claiming that his nephew was interrogated for 24 hours and tortured in order to get his identity. However, during the raid in an anti-money laundering probe into illicit sand mining activities in the state, ED authorities said they confiscated approximately Rs 10 crore in cash, including Rs 8 crore from the facilities belonging to Channi's nephew.

Meanwhile, Jain was placed on the ED's radar in 2017-18 in connection with a money laundering investigation. The CBI filed the case, claiming that Jain was unable to explain the source of monies received by four firms in which he was a stakeholder.

