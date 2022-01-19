  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi lashes out at Centre, terms ED raid 'a revenge'

    Punjab CM Channi criticised the central government for framing him through his nephew Bhupinder Singh and said his nephew is being tortured to take his name.
     

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi lashes out at Centre, terms ED raid 'a revenge'
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 19, 2022, 8:00 PM IST
    Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday claimed that attempts were being made to frame him through the raids of the Enforcement Directorate ahead of the Assembly election, due to the recent fiasco during Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to Punjab state.

    Channi criticised the central government for framing him through his nephew Bhupinder Singh and said his nephew was interrogated for 24 hours and tortured to take his name. He also added they even kept courts open till 6 am.

    Stating it as a planned action, Channi, at the press conference, said the 2018 case on which the ED is operating raid does not have my nephew names. Calling the action a conspiracy, Channi added, he stood with Punjab and with Punjab people during the Prime Minister's visit to Ferozepur. The act is vindictive. Blaming Centre, Channi said they are harassing our people and wish to spoil our election. 

    Channi questioning the timing of the ED action, said this is a straight conspiracy to suppress us. Congress Party people and ministers are under pressure. 

    Also Read: Punjab Election 2022: After ED raids on CM Channi's nephew, Congress says not afraid of usual BJP tactics

    Channi blamed SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on whom the drug charges are filed under the NDPS Act and former Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh for the latest raids. 

    Meanwhile, ED officials claimed they have seized nearly Rs 10 crore in cash, including Rs 8 crore from the premises linked to Channi's nephew during the raid in an anti-money laundering investigation against illegal sand mining operations in the state.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2022, 8:00 PM IST
