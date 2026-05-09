Himachal Governor Kavinder Gupta hailed the abrogation of Article 370 as a historic step for justice for the Valmiki community in J&K. He said the community, which had endured 70 years of injustice, would now get equal rights and dignity.

Himachal Governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 was a landmark and historic step towards justice for the long-suffering Valmiki community of Jammu & Kashmir.

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Gupta, who was also the former Deputy CM of Jammu and Kashmir, said that the Valmiki community had endured 70 years of injustice, denial of rights, and exclusion under the shadow of the special provision, according to a release.

HP Governor stated that with the scrapping of Article 370, the Valmiki Samaj of J&K would finally receive their rightful place, dignity, and equal opportunities as citizens of India.

Justice for Deprived Communities

The Governor was addressing the inaugural session of the two-day 19th National Convention of the Akhil Bhartiya Valmiki Mahasabha at the auditorium of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, Palampur. Earlier, he formally inaugurated the convention by lighting the ceremonial lamp and paying floral tributes to Maharishi Valmiki and Dr BR Ambedkar.

Addressing a large gathering of delegates, social activists, scholars, and members of the Valmiki community from across the country, Governor Kavinder Gupta said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken the bold and historic decision to abrogate Article 370, thereby ensuring justice and constitutional rights to all sections of society in Jammu & Kashmir, particularly the deprived communities such as the Valmikis, West Pakistan refugees, and Gorkhas. He recalled that thousands of Valmiki families brought to Jammu decades ago were deprived of basic rights and opportunities despite serving society with dedication and honesty.

A New Era of Empowerment

The Governor said that today, after the abrogation of Article 370, the Valmiki community in Jammu & Kashmir is living a dignified life and enjoying equal rights at par with other citizens of the country. He added that the community now has access to better educational opportunities, government jobs, social welfare schemes, and constitutional safeguards, which were denied to them for decades. He termed it a new era of empowerment, equality, and social justice for the Valmiki Samaj in Jammu & Kashmir.

Upholding Moral Values and National Unity

The Governor said that the present era demands collective efforts to strengthen moral values, social harmony, and national unity. He emphasised that the teachings of Maharishi Valmiki continue to inspire society towards righteousness, truth, compassion, and service to humanity. He urged the younger generation to remain connected with their cultural roots and work for the upliftment of the underprivileged sections of society.

'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' in Action

Himachal Governor said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has been effectively translated into action on the ground. He noted that continuous improvements are being witnessed in the fields of education, healthcare, and employment across the country and that equal opportunities are now being ensured for all sections of society.

The Governor emphasised that the empowerment of youth and women has emerged as a strong pillar in the journey towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Pivotal Role in Swachh Bharat Mission

He highlighted the pivotal role of the Valmiki community in making the Swachh Bharat Mission a truly nationwide mass movement, acknowledging their contribution as invaluable and historic. He further said that the active participation of Valmiki Samaj members from across the country in this convention was itself a testimony to the community's unwavering commitment to social upliftment and national integration.

He asked the youth of the community to carry forward the legacy of Maharishi Valmiki by dedicating themselves to education, service, and the values of truth and righteousness.

Convention Conclusion and Dignitaries

Earlier, office bearers of the Akhil Bhartiya Valmiki Mahasabha warmly welcomed and honoured the Governor. Representatives from various states also felicitated him on the occasion.

Vice Chancellor of the Agricultural University, Prof AK Panda; National President of the Mahasabha, Ramgopal Raja; Executive President Sitaram; General Secretary Rakesh Gill; Himachal Unit President Deepak Lahaurvi; Yati Nirbhayanand of Juna Akhara, along with office bearers and dignitaries from various states across the country, were also present on the occasion.(ANI)