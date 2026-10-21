President Droupadi Murmu, at the 65th National Exhibition of Art, stressed that art is a 'mirror of culture' and called for empowering traditional and rural artists with modern training, market access, and economic support to compete globally.

Emphasising that art is not merely confined to canvas or stone sculptures but serves as a true "mirror of culture", President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday called for empowering traditional and rural artists with modern training, market access, and economic support to help them compete at national and global levels.

Addressing the award ceremony of the 65th National Exhibition of Art in the national capital here, President Murmu highlighted the rich diversity of India's folk and tribal art forms, including Saura, Sohrai, Madhubani, and Gond paintings. Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Secretary of the Ministry of Culture Vivek Aggarwal were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

"Art is not just limited to shapes drawn on canvas or figures sculpted in stone; it is a mirror of our culture. It reflects memories of our past, experiences of our present, and aspirations for our future," President Murmu said.

Support for Traditional and Rural Artists

Advocating for artists from remote and tribal belts, the President noted that while traditional art forms such as Saura and Madhubani are globally acclaimed, the artists who create them often remain confined to their villages and miss out on major competitive platforms.

"Many of these artists reside in remote, interior areas and are unable to reach institutions established in metropolitan cities like Kolkata or Bhubaneswar. They need economic support, training, and exposure to contemporary requirements so they can participate and compete on national and international stages," she said, adding that uplifting them economically while preserving their original craft is a collective duty.

Promoting Cultural Dialogue and Creative Economy

The President expressed happiness over the nationwide participation in the exhibition, spanning from major metropolitan cities to the Northeast and remote regions. She also commended the international participation in the 3rd Print Biennale India, noting that such cultural exchanges foster dialogue and broaden the language of art across borders.

Underlining the growth of India’s creative economy, President Murmu appreciated the efforts of the Lalit Kala Akademi and the Ministry of Culture in facilitating platforms where artists can connect directly with collectors and receive fair compensation for their creations.

"Creative opportunities must be accompanied by economic support and access to broader markets. Efforts must also be made to ensure that art is not confined solely to art galleries, but reaches schools, universities, public spaces, and wider sections of society," she said, particularly urging that young and emerging artists be given adequate platforms to expand their creative potential.

(ANI)