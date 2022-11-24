Gujarat Election 2022: PM Modi counters AAP, says 'generate income from electricity than getting it for free'

Addressing an election rally in Modasa town of Aravalli district in north Gujarat, Modi said only he knows the art through which people will be able to earn money from electricity.

In a move to counter the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress over their promise of free electricity in poll-bound Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (November 24) said it was time to generate income from electricity instead of getting it for free.

PM Modi also slammed the Congress, saying it believes in the formula of "divide and rule" and focuses only on how to be in power.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has been trying to woo voters with a promise that just like the national capital and Punjab, his party would provide free electricity up to 300 units per month if voted to power in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Gujarat.

On many occasions, CM Kejriwal has claimed he is the only politician in the country who has "mastered this magic of providing free electricity".

The opposition Congress has also joined the bandwagon and mentioned in its election manifesto that the party will also provide free electricity up to 300 units if voted to power in Gujarat, where the Assembly polls are scheduled on December 1 and 5.

On Thursday, PM Modi said he wants to see people across Gujarat earning money from excess electricity generated from solar rooftop systems instead of just getting it for free.

He also reminded the people of Aravalli that there was a time when farmers of this district were killed in police firing under the Congress rule for demanding affordable electricity for agricultural use. The PM said now the farmers are themselves generating electricity through solar panels installed on unused corners of their farms.

(With inputs from PTI)