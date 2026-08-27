Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth visited the Headquarters Sapta Shakti Command in Jaipur to review operational readiness. He was briefed on the operational environment and emphasized the need for an agile, technologically empowered army.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth on Thursday visited the Headquarters Sapta Shakti Command in Jaipur to review the operational readiness and ongoing capability enhancement initiatives of the Command.

Army Chief Reviews Readiness in Jaipur

According to a press release. the COAS was briefed by Lieutenant General Mohit Malhotra, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Sapta Shakti Command, on the prevailing operational environment, force preparedness, training initiatives and measures being undertaken to further enhance combat effectiveness and mission readiness.

During the visit, Seth reiterated the thrust areas outlined in "VIJAY", the strategic five-point guiding framework aimed at transforming the Indian Army into a technology-driven and future-ready force, the release said. He emphasised the need for the Indian Army to remain agile, adaptive and technologically empowered to effectively respond to evolving security challenges. He further underscored the importance of dynamic training duly integrating emerging technologies to retain a decisive edge across the spectrum of conflict.

The COAS appreciated the high standards of operational readiness and commitment displayed by all ranks of Sapta Shakti Command. He exhorted the troops to maintain relentless vigilance, professional excellence and unwavering resolve in the service of the nation, the release said.

Meeting with State Dignitaries

During his visit, the COAS called on Governor of Rajasthan Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. The discussions focused on civil-military synergy and cooperation.

Visit to Nepal

Earlier, General Dhiraj Seth undertook an official visit to Nepal from August 16 to 19, 2026. Upon his arrival in Kathmandu, General Seth was received by senior officials of the Nepali Army and representatives of the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

According to an official release, on 17 August 2026, General Seth laid a wreath at the Army Pavilion, Tundikhel, and paid homage to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation. He thereafter visited the Nepali Army Headquarters, where he was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour. The COAS then met General Ashok Raj Sigdel, COAS of the Nepali Army and Honorary General of the Indian Army, and discussed ways to expand the bilateral defence cooperation. (ANI)