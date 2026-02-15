Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, at a Mahashivratri event in Coimbatore, equated the Indian Armed Forces with Lord Shiva, highlighting their dual nature of protection and destruction, and citing their fearlessness, patience, and strategic intensity.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday drew a profound parallel between Lord Shiva and the Indian Armed Forces at the Maha Shivratri Celebration Programme, which was held at the Adiyogi Shiva Statue in Coimbatore.

Armed Forces Personify Shiva's Duality: Rajnath Singh

During the Mahashivratri celebrations, the Union Defence Minister remarked that just as Lord Shiva embodies the dual nature of protection and destruction, India's armed forces today personify both fearlessness and profound patience. Singh highlighted that, when required, the forces act with the intensity of Rudra, as demonstrated in strategic missions like Operation Sindoor, to safeguard the nation's integrity. He further asserted that a society built on fear can never achieve true, long-term security, emphasising that only a fearless society can build a truly strong nation.

"...A fear-based society can never be truly secure in the long term. Only a fearless society can build a strong nation. This fearlessness does not come from physical strength; it comes from the spiritual core. Just as Lord Shiva embodies both protection and destruction, our armed forces today carry within themselves both fearlessness and patience," Singh said.

He further noted that while the military provides compassionate humanitarian assistance in times of crisis, reflecting the benevolent spirit of Shiva, they also possess the resolve to execute precise strikes when necessary. "On one hand, they provide humanitarian assistance with the spirit of Shiva during times of crisis; on the other hand, when necessary, they execute operations like Operation Sindoor with the intensity of Rudra..." the Defence Minister added.

'A Special and Spiritual Experience'

Earlier in the day, the Defence Minister attended the 33rd Maha Shivratri celebrations at the Isha Foundation's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore as the guest of honour. He described the occasion as a "special and spiritual experience."

In his address, the Defence Minister called Lord Shiva "the beginning, eternal and infinite" and reflected on the significance of the Vellangiri Hills, known as the Kailasa of the South. "Being here among all of you on the occasion of Mahashivratri is truly a special and spiritual experience of my life. I bow to Adiyogi Shiva and extend my respectful greetings to all the devotees here. Lord Shiva is the beginning, eternal and infinite... He is the truth, and whatever is true is Shiva. It is believed that these Vellangiri Hills are the sacred abode of Lord Shiva, known as the Kailasha of the South...," the Defence Minister said.

The Significance of Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri, celebrated across India with great devotion, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in night-long vigils to seek the deity's blessings.

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Mahashivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. (ANI)

