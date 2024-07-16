Are there ‘Serpents’ protecting Ratna Bhandar of Puri Jagannath temple? Read facts

The Jagannath Temple in Puri, a revered Chardham site, houses the mysterious Ratna Bhandar, rumoured to be guarded by serpentine protectors. Dating to the 12th century, the temple's Ratna Bhandar have periodically revealed vast riches, last opened in 1985 before a recent unveiling on July 14, 2024, renewing public intrigue and debate over its cultural significance and security.

The Jagannath Temple in Puri, one of the holiest Chardhams, holds within its ancient walls a treasury steeped in mystery and legends. Local tales speak of a wealth of diamonds, gold ornaments, and silver securely stored within its Ratna Bhandar, guarded fiercely, as some believe, by serpentine protectors.

Temple’s longstanding history:

The temple, dating back to the 12th century, has long intrigued devotees and historians alike with its secretive vaults. Stories abound of attempts to unlock its riches, only to be thwarted by the presence of snakes or serpents guarding the treasures. In 1978, an extensive 70-day effort was made to inventory the wealth, revealing staggering amounts of gold and silver but reinforcing the temple's enigmatic reputation.



Over the centuries, the Ratna Bhandar has been periodically opened, with the last documented instance occurring in 1985. Since then, the key to its inner sanctum has gone missing, adding to the temple's mystique and sparking occasional debates over its contents and security.

Recently, amidst political and public interest, the doors of the Ratna Bhandar were once again unsealed on July 14, 2024. This event, long anticipated and debated, follows promises made during political campaigns to unveil the temple's hidden treasures.



According to reports, the gem vault comprises several chambers, housing significant amounts of gold and silver, used for rituals and adorned by the temple's deities, Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra. The outer storerooms hold ornaments used during festivals, while the inner chambers, untouched for years, safeguard substantial reserves of precious metals.

The reopening of the Ratna Bhandar has not only reignited public fascination but also raised questions about the temple's security and the ongoing cultural and spiritual significance of its treasures. With each reopening, the temple offers a glimpse into its storied past and the enduring allure of its divine wealth.

