Union Minister Bhupender Yadav stated that mining is not allowed in the NCR region amid the Aravalli definition row. He highlighted the growth of green initiatives, citing an increase in Ramsar sites and various conservation efforts by the govt.

No Mining in NCR Amid Aravalli Row, Assures Union Minister

Amid a row that erupted over the revised definition of the Aravalli hills, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, on Monday, assured that mining is not allowed in the NCR region. He further noted that the issues related to the Green Aravalli have seen significant growth over the past few years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Statistically speaking, Yadav said that compared to 2014, when there were only 24 Ramsar sites in the country, now the number has climbed upto 96, underlining that Ramsar sites of Sultanpur, Bhindawas, Asola, Siliserh, and Sambhar in the Aravalli region were declared during the BJP government's tenure.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the Green Aravalli Movement and issues related to Green Aravalli have been advanced in recent years. This is why, in 2014, there were only 24 Ramsar sites in this country; the number has now increased to 96, and among these, the Ramsar sites of Sultanpur, Bhindawas, Asola, Siliserh, and Sambhar in the Aravalli region were declared during our government's tenure..." he said.

He also noted that the judgment regarding Aravalli Hills states protection, especially in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. "The judgment also stated that steps should be taken for the conservation of the Aravalli range, especially in the areas of Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, for its conservation and preservation..." Yadav said.

Centre Highlights Conservation Measures

The Union Minister highlighted that the Centre has taken countless steps towards the protection and conservation of the ecosystem. From tree plantation drives by Prime Minister Modi to the restoration of degraded forests, the government has implemented measures to preserve biodiversity. "Whether it's the greening of the Aravallis or the Green India Mission, or the declaration of Ramsar sites, or the tree plantation drive in Delhi over the past two years by the Prime Minister himself, or the reservation of 10,000 acres of land in Gurgugram for compensatory afforestation, or the restoration of degraded forests in Gurgugram over 750 acres through green credits, and many other such initiatives have been undertaken by the government... Some of our senior leaders are also posting misleading tweets. First of all, let me clarify that mining is not allowed at all in the NCR region, and their claim is false. So, there is no question of any new mining..." Yadav emphasised.

Supreme Court's Directive on Aravalli Mining

The Supreme Court accepted the Centre's definition of the Aravalli hills, which states that "any hills in the range with an elevation of less than 100 metres are not subject to the strictures against mining." The apex court also accepted the recommendations for sustainable mining in the Aravalli Hills and the steps to be taken for preventing illegal mining.

The Union Environment Ministry has also issued a detailed clarification, stating that no new mining leases will be allowed until a comprehensive study is undertaken, in line with the Supreme Court's November 20 order. Earlier, the Supreme Court directed the Environment Ministry to prepare a Mining Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) for the entire Aravalli range before granting any new leases. With the definition now operational, the court has ordered that no fresh mining leases be issued until the MPSM is finalised, a move officials say acts as a preventive shield against immediate ecological damage.

About the Aravalli Range

The Aravalli range is a 670-kilometre-long mountain range in northwestern India. The highest elevation of the range has been recorded at 1,722 metres. The hill starts near Delhi, passes through Haryana, Rajasthan, and ends in Gujarat. The highest peak of the range is known as Guru Shikhar, in Mount Abu, Rajasthan.

The Aravalli range is the oldest fold-mountain belt in India, dating back around 2 billion years. (ANI)