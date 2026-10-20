The YSRCP has moved the Supreme Court against the AP High Court's refusal to extend the nomination deadline for urban local body polls. Citing violence and intimidation, the party seeks an extension, police protection and a stay on unopposed declarations.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s refusal to extend the nomination deadline for the upcoming urban local body elections, alleging that violence and intimidation prevented its candidates from filing their papers.

A vacation bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana is scheduled to hear the plea on October 21, the final day for withdrawal of candidature. Polling is set for October 28.

Allegations of Violence and Intimidation

The party has alleged incidents of violence in Punganur, Rayachoti, Kadapa and Tirupati on October 16, the first day of nominations. It claimed a candidate’s papers were snatched and torn in Kadapa, while candidates in Tirupati were assaulted and stopped from reaching nomination centres. Nine Tirupati candidates have submitted affidavits supporting these allegations.

High Court Rejects Plea

YSRCP had initially approached the High Court on October 10, seeking additional nomination centres. A single judge dismissed the plea on October 15. Its subsequent request for a one-day extension was rejected by a division bench on October 18, which held that extending the expired deadline would interfere with the election process.

Party's Argument in Supreme Court

Challenging that decision, the party has argued that judicial restraint in election matters is not an absolute bar to intervention, particularly when alleged obstruction undermines the democratic process. It contended that the deadline’s expiry cannot itself justify denying relief when the alleged disruptions prevented candidates from filing nominations.

Reliefs Sought by YSRCP

The plea sought an extension of the nomination period, additional centres equipped with videography, police protection for candidates and a stay on declarations of candidates elected unopposed.

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