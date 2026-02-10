YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that Andhra Pradesh police, under the TDP government, lathi-charged Shiva Mala Dharana devotees at Srisailam Temple, instilling fear and shaking their faith due to a failure to make adequate arrangements.

Jagan Alleges Lathi-Charge, 'Fear Among Devotees'

YSR Congress Party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday alleged that Andhra Pradesh "lathi-charged" Shiva Mala Dharana devotees, who were gathered at Srisailam Temple in Andhra Pradesh during Shivaratri Brahmotsavam.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the Andhra Pradesh government's action has instilled fear among the devotees. He added that the TDP government's action has "shaken the faith" of devotees.

Sharing a video of Andhra Police using lathis to scare away the crowd at Srisailam Temple, YSRCP chief said, "Shiva Mala Dharana devotees were lathi-charged by Andhra Pradesh Police under TDP governance. Devotees across Andhra Pradesh are living with growing fear when they step into temples under the TDP coalition government led by N. Chandrababu Naidu."

"At Srisailam Temple, the breakdown became painfully clear when Police Lathi Charged Shiva Mala Dharana devotees. For years, Lord Shiva devotees who arrived on padayatra had time across the Shivaratri season to fulfil their vow with dignity," he added.

'Failure to Make Adequate Arrangements'

Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised the government for "failing to make adequate arrangements" for the devotees.

"Pilgrims who once travelled with devotion and confidence now arrive with anxiety and doubt. A string of painful, preventable failures has shaken faith in the system, yet the response from the TDP government is limited to publicity exercises and after-the-event routine reviews, with responsibility, accountability and moral answerability nowhere in sight," he said.

"Now the window has been compressed to seven days. Authorities knew lakhs would arrive, yet failed to put in place adequate arrangements. Drinking water, shade, queues and medical help were insufficient. Families waited for hours in punishing conditions. Slogans were raised against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, but instead of providing relief, the government resorted to force. Devotees who came to pray were beaten with lathis," he said.

Thousands of devotees gathered at the Srisailam temple on Tuesday to celebrate the Shivaratri Brahmotsavam.