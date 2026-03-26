Several people were reportedly burnt alive in a horrific road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Markapuram district after a tipper collided with a private bus. The AP Governor and Telangana CM expressed grief, with officials coordinating relief measures.

The Governor of Andhra Pradesh Sri S. Abdul Nazeer, on Thursday expressed deep anguish and profound grief on the road accident in near Rayavaram in Markapuram district in the early hours of Thursday, in which several people are reported to have been burnt alive when a tipper vehicle coming in the opposite direction crashed into a private bus going towards Udayagiri in Nellore district.

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Condolences Pour In From Political Leaders

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Shock

The Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, also expressed deep shock over the bus accident that occurred in Markapuram. Taking it to X, he wrote, "The bus accident in Markapuram has caused profound shock. The news that several people have died in this incident has caused immense grief. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. We are coordinating with AP government officials to ensure better medical assistance for the injured. I have directed Chief Secretary Shri Ramakrishna Rao to ascertain the details of the deceased and injured in this bus accident, which was travelling from Nirmal in Telangana state towards Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, and to coordinate with Andhra Pradesh officials to take relief measures on a war footing."

YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Demands Probe

Former Chief Minister and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also extended his condolences to the families of the bereaved. "The tragic accident near Rayavaram in Markapuram district, where a tipper collided with a private travel bus, resulting in several passengers being burned alive, has deeply shaken our hearts. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this incident. I demand that the government immediately provide the best possible medical treatment to those injured in this accident and announce adequate financial assistance without delay to the affected families. I urge this government to conduct a thorough investigation into the causes of this horrific accident, take strict action against those responsible, and implement stringent measures to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future," he wrote on X.

PMO Announces Ex-Gratia

The Prime Minister's Office too expressed grief over the tragic road accident and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured. "The mishap in Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh, is tragic. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO tweeted.

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Enquires About Injured

Earlier today, speaking to officials, Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, enquired about medical assistance being provided to the injured. District police informed him that around 20 injured persons have been shifted to various hospitals for treatment. He directed authorities to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the causes of the accident and submit a detailed report. (ANI)