YSRCP spokesperson Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government of harassing IAS and IPS officers based on fabricated media reports, calling it fear-driven governance and revenge politics.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) state spokesperson and MLA Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar on Wednesday strongly criticised the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh, stating that governance in the state has been reduced to acting on fabricated stories published in partisan media, leading to harassment of IAS and IPS officers.

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'Fear-Driven Governance' Alleged

Speaking at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Chandrasekhar said the government is ignoring intelligence systems and instead relying on unverified reports to take arbitrary decisions, exposing administrative failure and insecurity at the highest level. He questioned how action could be taken against senior officer Neelakantha Reddy based on a false media report claiming a meeting with former Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy in Nellore, even though he never visited the location.

Officials Targeted for Political Vendetta

Chandrasekhar stated that the government's actions reflect fear-driven governance, where even non-existent events are used as a basis for punitive transfers. He criticised the targeting of multiple officials, including PSR Anjaneyulu, PV Sunil Kumar, Joshua, Vishal Gunni, Kanthirana Tata, Sanjay, and Naik, questioning what fault they had committed other than serving in the previous government. He said officials who rose through merit and hard work are being subjected to political vendetta, while those aligned with the ruling establishment are being rewarded.

Comparison with YS Jagan's Administration

Drawing a contrast, he highlighted that during YS Jagan's tenure, officers who served under the previous regime were retained and entrusted with key responsibilities without any vendetta. He pointed out that experienced officers were utilised effectively in governance, whereas the current administration is undermining institutions, transferring officials arbitrarily, and creating an atmosphere of fear within the bureaucracy.

Accusations of Widespread Revenge Politics

He accused the government of turning officials into scapegoats while diverting attention from its own failures. Chandrasekhar further claimed that governance has been replaced by revenge politics at every level, stating that while YS Jagan ensured doorstep delivery of ration to every household, the present government has introduced politics of vendetta into every household. He accused Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of acting out of insecurity despite having a strong majority, suggesting fear of dissent from within his own ranks, including allies and officials. "The government is functioning in a state of confusion, disregarding institutional mechanisms and relying on informal channels," he added.

Chandrasekhar also referred to the incident involving Food Safety Officer Poornachandra Rao, stating that his overreach was questioned by Neelakantha Reddy, and subsequent action against the officer was influenced by political backing. He asserted that such decisions expose misuse of authority and the collapse of administrative neutrality.

Concluding, he said the current regime is marked by insecurity, vendetta, and administrative breakdown, pushing the state into decline and eroding trust in governance. (ANI)