13 people were killed and 20 injured in a bus accident in Markapuram, Andhra Pradesh. Minister Ponguru Narayana said the government is taking it seriously and has announced compensation for the victims' families, along with an official enquiry.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Ponguru Narayana asserted that the tragic road accident in Markapuram, which claimed the lives of 13 people, is being taken very seriously by the state government.

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The incident occurred when a private bus collided with a tipper lorry near a quarry, leading to the bus catching fire and being completely gutted. The bus was travelling from Nirmal in Telangana to Nellore when the fatal crash occurred, also leaving 20 others injured.

Government Response and Enquiry

"The incident that took place in Markapuram has been taken very seriously by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu," Minister Narayana stated. Regarding the incident, Narayana further elaborated on the state government's response. "Our honourable CM today discussed that issue in the cabinet and gave instructions to the concerned ministers," he said.

Compensation for Victims

Narayana confirmed that both the central and state governments have announced compensation for the families of the victims. "The Central Government has announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh, while the State Government has announced Rs 5 lakh. Ex gratia has already been declared for the families of those who lost their lives," he added.

Action Promised

Minister Narayana also assured that strict action would be taken against the accused. "And why it happened like that--actually, CM is very serious about that, and an enquiry is going on. Proper action will be taken on those persons who are responsible for that incident," he added.

Telangana CM Expresses Shock

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday expressed shock over the bus accident at Markapuram in Andhra Pradesh. He also directed the Chief Secretary to coordinate with AP officials.

According to the Telangana CMO, the CM was deeply saddened by the loss of lives and wished a speedy recovery for the injured persons. He also conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved families during the difficult times.

CM Revanth Reddy ordered Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to get the details of the victims, both deceased and injured in the accident, immediately. The Chief Secretary was also instructed to coordinate with AP officials and obtain full details of the bus accident. Acting upon CM instructions, the Chief Secretary spoke to his counterpart in Andhra Pradesh to provide the best medical treatment to the injured persons. (ANI)