Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UIDAI solves biggest problem! Now verify email ID, phone number linked to Aadhaar; details here

    The statutory body UIDAI has allowed residents to verify their mobile numbers and email IDs linked with their Aadhaar. Residents may use the tool to check whether their personal email or cellphone number is seeded with the appropriate Aadhaar.

    UIDAI solves biggest problem Now verify email ID phone number linked to Aadhaar details here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 15, 2023, 1:21 PM IST

    One of the most frequent issues users face with their Aadhaar number has been resolved by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Residents are now able to confirm the cellphone numbers and email addresses associated with their Aadhaar thanks to the statutory organisation UIDAI. This means that Aadhaar users can now check the mobile numbers and email IDs linked with their Aadhaar. 

    "The UIDAI was made aware that, in certain cases, people were unsure or unaware of which of their mobile numbers was seeded to their Aadhaar. Residents were concerned that the Aadhaar OTP would be sent to an alternate mobile number as a result. Residents may now verify these relatively quickly thanks to this capability," according to a statement from UIDAI outlining the need for the new tool.

    Also Read | Govt to roll out lost smartphone blocking, tracking system across India

    The facility can be availed under ‘Verify email/mobile Number’ feature on the official website (https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/) or through mAadhaar app. Residents may use the tool to check whether their personal email or cellphone number is seeded with the appropriate Aadhaar.

    This facility gives confirmation to Aadhaar holders that email/mobile number under his/her knowledge is only seeded to respective Aadhaar. Additionally, it alerts the user if a specific mobile number is not connected and advises them to update the mobile number if they choose.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 Plus available for Rs 43,999 on Flipkart! Know how you can grab Apple smartphone

    Residents will get a notification on their screen that says, "The mobile number you have entered is already verified with our records," if the cellphone number has already been verified. The final three digits of the mobile number may be checked using the Verify Aadhaar function on the MyAadhaar webpage or mAadhaar app if a person cannot recall the mobile number they provided during enrollment.

    Last Updated May 15, 2023, 1:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IBM employee on sick leave for past 15 years sues company for no salary hike gcw

    IBM employee on sick leave for past 15 years sues company for no salary hike

    Want to become rich? 10 tips that will tart your journey towards being financially independent AJR

    Want to become rich? 10 tips to help you start your journey towards being financially independent

    Retail inflation slips to 4 7 per cent in April from 5 66 pc in March touches 18 month low gcw

    Retail inflation slips to 4.7% in April from 5.66% in March, touches 18-month low

    Nearly 24 top importers across India found evading Rs 11,000 crore IGST: Report AJR

    Nearly 24 top importers across India found evading Rs 11,000 crore IGST: Report

    Government may tax Netflix on the income earned in India Report gcw

    Government may tax Netflix on the income earned in India: Report

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: CSK head coach Stephen Fleming rues missing out on Varun Chakravarthy after defeat to KKR-ayh

    IPL 2023: CSK head coach Stephen Fleming rues missing out on Varun Chakravarthy after defeat to KKR

    Why is Hailey afraid of having children with husband-singer Justin Bieber? Know details vma

    Why is Hailey afraid of having children with husband-singer Justin Bieber? Know details

    39-year-old Indian national shot dead by off-duty constable in Uganda: Reports AJR

    39-year-old Indian national shot dead by off-duty constable in Uganda: Reports

    Govt to roll out lost smartphone blocking tracking system across India gcw

    Govt to roll out lost smartphone blocking, tracking system across India

    Karnataka CM race: Will it be Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar? All eyes on Congress top brass AJR

    Karnataka CM race: Will it be Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar? All eyes on Congress top brass

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon