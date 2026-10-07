During anti-CEC protests in New Delhi, a detained woman handed her phone and handbag to a bystander before attempting to escape through the rear window of a moving police bus. Police pulled her back inside as the vehicle drove away.

In what was described as a bizarre and unexpected moment caught on camera, a young woman’s attempt to safeguard her belongings, including her phone and handbag, during the anti-CEC protests took an unintended turn when the police bus carrying her drove off in New Delhi on Saturday, October 10.

Mumbai, New Delhi, and other parts of the country saw massive protests and detentions as demonstrators called for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the scrapping of the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise.

The stir, spearheaded by student unions, youth organizations, and opposition groups, led to heavy security deployments and widespread detentions across key locations. The Delhi Police have reportedly arrested hundreds of protesters across the national capital, with many being detained and transported in police buses to different locations.

Also Read: BJP attacks INDIA bloc over protest, petition against ECI in SC

Woman Protester Leaves Behind Her Mobile

As the October 10 protests in New Delhi witnessed a brutal clash between demonstrators and the Delhi Police, a dramatic scene played out as police personnel began herding detained demonstrators into transport vehicles.

In a video that went viral on social media, a woman was guided onto the bus after being detained for protesting, before attempting to escape from the hands of the police. The protester was seen attempting to climb out through the rear emergency window of the moving vehicle.

Before attempting her exit, she quickly handed over her expensive smartphone and purse to an unknown bystander among the crowd of demonstrators for safekeeping. As she was trying to escape, the police personnel immediately intervened and pulled her back into the bus, preventing her from fleeing the scene.

As the police van accelerated and merged into the heavy traffic, the woman was seen pleadingly asking for her phone and handbag back, only to watch helplessly as the vehicle sped away down the capital's streets.

Since the Delhi Police were heavily involved in maintaining cordons around the major demonstration hotspots, the protesters pushed forward with their planned marches despite the heavy-handed barricades en route to the designated protest site, Jantar Mantar, transit lockouts, and sweeping detentions that paralyzed sections of the capital.

Anti-CEC Protests Intensify in New Delhi

Protests over the call for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar have escalated sharply as opposition leaders, student unions, and civic groups continued to pressure election authorities, keeping the standoff at the top of national headlines.

The Cochroach Janata Party (CJP), led by Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das, demanded a fresh date for the protest at the Jantar Mantar from the Delhi Police, issuing a 24-hour ultimatum after their planned protest was blocked on October 10. All three CJP leaders were detained inside the airport upon their arrival in New Delhi.

"This protest will not stop until Gyanesh resigns," Ranka said at the press conference, reaffirming their stance and emphasising that the party will continue to mobilise citizens across the country until their demand for transparency in the electoral process is met.

Meanwhile, opposition parties, including Congress, CPIM, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, and others, alongside student union organisations such as All India Students Association (AISA), led by its national president Neha Bora, Students Federation of India (SFI), All India Students Federation of India (AISF), National Students Union of India (NSUI), and Indian Youth Congress, marched towards the Supreme Court.

The scheduled meeting with the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Surya Kant, was reportedly sought by the protesters to raise concerns over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The INDIA Bloc has reportedly filed a petition against the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the Supreme Court, with Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, being named as lead petitioner.

Also Read: INDIA bloc wants SIR scrapped, voters' rights protected: DK Shivakumar