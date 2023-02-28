Anoop Mohan charts a success story of his own

As a known photojournalist and video editor, he has excelled beyond boundaries, propelling him to the forefront of the photography and journalism niches.



As a known photojournalist and video editor, he has excelled beyond boundaries which have propelled him to the forefront of the photography and journalism niches.

It is truly wonderful to learn about all those professionals, rising leaders and creative souls who put in every possible effort in their chosen industries in order to create greater momentum not only for them as professionals but also, most importantly, for the sectors they are a part of. It sometimes only takes an incredible idea to make an indelible mark in one’s field and ultimately contribute heavily to the overall growth of their industry, says Anoop Mohan, the man who believed in his ideas and had faith in his efforts to do significantly well in journalism and photography and other creative things.

Anoop Mohan says that professionals today need to focus on what unique they can offer their target demographic as that will only help them stand distinctive from the rest, especially in overly competitive industries around the world. Though he was getting into photography and journalism, he was also aware of how daunting a task it would get for him to survive and thrive in the same. Hence, first, he focused on acquiring maximum knowledge and honing his skills in his chosen niches and then went ahead in working phenomenally to become a creative soul who loves building, fixing and creating things.

The talent based in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India, has gone beyond being only a video editor and photojournalist and has also shown his prowess and talents in web designing and development. Today, he has not just proved what he stands for in these creative realms but has also shown his excellence as the founder of his company Film Flicks, thrusting forward as a one-of-a-kind journalist and content creator.

Having a penchant for journalism and WordPress/PHP and even consulting others in the same has also helped this creative professional to make his name prominent. After beginning his career in 2004 as a video editor, working as an assistant film editor in 2005 with the Malayalam industry’s top editors, Mahesh Narayan, Vijayakumar, and K. Sreenivasan and then till 2012 working at WE Television as an editor, he knew it was time for him to start something of his and that’s how Film Flicks came into existence.

Anoop Mohan (@iamanoopmohan) now innovates with building things on the internet, making event posters and putting together dashboard web applications, building every size and type of WordPress site, and so much more.