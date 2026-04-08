BJP's K Annamalai questioned Rahul Gandhi's campaign absence in Coimbatore, alleging a rift in the INDIA alliance. In contrast, DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin highlighted his party's fulfilled promises, such as free bus travel for women.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive Member K Annamalai on Wednesday questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's absence from campaigning in Coimbatore despite arriving at the airport, alleging a "lack of unity within the INDIA alliance." He also highlighted the absence of CM MK Stalin in Rahul Gandhi's recent speech in Puducherry, saying, "The two leaders did not meet there." He addressed the media on the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and detailed campaign strategies. Former BJP state president said he had the opportunity to meet national leaders to discuss election-related strategies, emphasising that the discussions "were primarily focused on campaign planning and outreach efforts."

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Annamalai on Congress, Political Figures, and Security

Referring to the Congress party, he said, "They have advocated in Parliament for greater representation of women, insisting that one-third of seats should be allocated to women." On actor Rajinikanth's recent remarks, Annamalai said he was unsure of the context in which the actor spoke, but praised him as "a great actor and a man of high character."

Regarding actor TVK chief Vijay's campaign, he stated, "Permission should be granted and the police must provide additional security." He also referred to the Karur issue, noting it has created concern and "enhanced security arrangements should be ensured before granting permission." On the scrutiny of nomination papers, Annamalai expressed distrust, advising journalists to "visit Aravakurichi for clarity," even offering to arrange passes for them. He further strongly criticised ANI during the interaction.

Annamalai later asserted, "I have brought integrity into politics."

Udhayanidhi Stalin Highlights DMK's Welfare Schemes

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, Udhayanidhi Stalin, held an election campaign in Tiruvallur. He said, "My leader, MK Stalin and I face people in our election campaign proudly as we have fulfilled our election promise, like free bus for women, morning tiffin to school children. Recently, 10 lakh college students got free laptops... Our leader has now promised to raise Rs 1000 to Rs 2000 for women every month. We have announced to give a Rs 8000 coupon to women so that they can choose whatever electric items they want for their home."

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: A Three-Way Contest

Polling for the single-phase Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held on April 23, while counting of votes will take place on May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.