In a major development in the Ankita murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered an FIR against an unidentified VIP and initiated a fresh investigation into the matter. Following the registration of the FIR at the CBI Crime Branch, Branch No. 2, in Delhi, a special investigation team has reached Dehradun and begun an in-depth probe.

Case Background and Previous Verdict

The case dates back to September 2022, when Ankita, a resident of Pauri district working at the Vanantra Resort, was brutally murdered. On May 30, 2024, a district court sentenced all three accused, including resort owner Pulkit Arya, to life imprisonment after finding them guilty. During the earlier SIT investigation, it emerged that Ankita was allegedly pressured to provide "special services" to a VIP, but the individual's identity could not be established at that time.

Renewed Demand for CBI Investigation

The matter gained renewed attention recently after a controversy erupted over viral audio clips involving former MLA Suresh Rathore and Urmila Sanawar, triggering protests across the state. Amid the growing public outrage, Ankita's parents appealed to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for a fair and transparent investigation and demanded a CBI probe. Taking cognisance of the appeal, Chief Minister Dhami formally recommended a CBI inquiry on January 9.

Government Response and Political Context

Acting on the recommendation, the CBI registered the FIR and commenced its investigation. Following the announcement of the CBI probe, the opposition had alleged that the move was aimed only at pacifying public protests. However, with the FIR now registered and the investigation formally underway, the government has maintained that the step ensures transparency and fairness, countering the opposition's claims.

The CBI investigation is now being closely watched across the state, with hopes that the identity of the unidentified VIP will be established and complete justice will be delivered to Ankita in the coming days.

CM Dhami's Reassurance to Family

Earlier, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met with the parents of late Ankita Bhandari, during which they demanded a CBI probe. The CM assured them that the government is standing with them.

CM also stated earlier that delivering justice to Uttarakhand's daughter has been the state governemnt highest priority, the government has acted with utmost seriousness, sensitivity and transparency in this matter.

On the issue of the CBI inquiry, the Chief Minister earlier clarified that while the sentiments of the entire state are associated with daughter Ankita, the ones most deeply affected by the tragic incident are her parents. The Chief Minister reiterated the government's full commitment to the safety, dignity, and justice of daughters. (ANI)