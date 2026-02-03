Following a recommendation from the Uttarakhand government, the CBI has registered a case in the Ankita Bhandari murder. The decision follows widespread protests and demands for a CBI probe after viral clips hinted at a 'VIP's' involvement.

Following the recommendation of the Uttarakhand government, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Delhi Special Crime Branch (Branch-2), has registered a case in Delhi in connection with the murder of Ankita Bhandari.

Ankita Bhandari, who was working as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort in Rishikesh, was murdered in September 2022. Her body was recovered from the Cheela Canal on September 24. In this case, the resort owner Pulkit Arya, manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and Ankita Gupta have already been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Protests Erupt Over Alleged 'VIP' Involvement

The case drew widespread attention after alleged audio and video clips went viral on social media, in which Urmila Sanawar, the alleged wife of a former BJP MLA from Jwalapur, mentioned the involvement of a "VIP." Following this, large-scale protests erupted across the state, with demands for a CBI investigation.

CM Dhami Acts on Demands, Assures Justice

In view of the viral videos and the prevailing situation, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recommended a CBI probe on January 9, 2026, into the Ankita Bhandari case, keeping in mind the sentiments of her parents and the difficulties they have faced after losing their daughter.

Subsequently, the CBI's Special Crime Branch has now registered a case against the alleged "VIP" individual.

Earlier, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met with the parents of late Ankita Bhandari, during which they demanded a CBI probe. The CM assured them that the government is standing with them. CM also stated earlier that delivering justice to Uttarakhand's daughter has been the state governemnt highest priority, the government has acted with utmost seriousness, sensitivity and transparency in this matter.

On the issue of the CBI inquiry, the Chief Minister earlier clarified that while the sentiments of the entire state are associated with daughter Ankita, the ones most deeply affected by the tragic incident are her parents. The Chief Minister reiterated the government's full commitment to the safety, dignity, and justice of daughters. (ANI)