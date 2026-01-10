Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami accused some of politicising the Ankita Bhandari murder case to mislead the public. He reiterated his government's support for the victim's family and stated he has approved a CBI probe into the matter.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday reiterated his stance on the tragic Ankita Bhandari murder case, and stated that some people have tried to politicise the case to "mislead" the public. While addressing the closing ceremony of the first sports and cultural festival in Tehri Garhwal, organised by the Thauldhar Cultural Development Committee, CM Dhami took a jab at those who were who he said, were politicising the Anikta Bhandari murder.

"Some people did not hesitate to politicise the Ankita Bhandari case. By bringing up such emotional issues, they have tried to mislead the public," said Dhami.

Highlighting his government's long-standing support to the 19-year-old victim's family throughout this ordeal, he said, "Our government stood with Ankita Bhandari's family and will continue to do so. As soon as we learned about the incident, we formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT)."

The CM further stated that SIT's rigorous investigation over 2-3 years led to the arrest of three individuals who recieved life sentences, citing the Kotdwar court's 2025 verdict. He stated that Ankita Bhandari's parents spoke to him about wanting a CBI (Crime Bureau of Investigation) probe into the matter. Honouring their wish, he said, "We have also given permission for a CBI investigation."

Congress Questions 'VIP' Involvement

This comes after a controversy erupted over the alleged involvement of a VIP in the case. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned why those responsible in cases like the Ankita Bhandari murder are still being protected.

In a post on X, the Congress leader wrote, "Across the country, 'Corrupt' Janata Party's double-engine governments have ruined people's lives. Corruption, abuse of power, and the poison of arrogance have spread from top to bottom in BJP's politics. In their system, the lives of the poor, helpless, labourers, and the middle class are mere statistics, and in the name of "development," an extortion racket is running. The brutal murder of Ankita Bhandari in Uttarakhand has shaken the entire nation, but the question remains the same even today: Which BJP VIP is being protected by those in power? When will the law be equal for all?"

Along with this, CM Dhami's speech at the conclusion of the first sports and cultural festival noted a shift in the cultural landscape.

BJP Terms Protests 'Politically Motivated'

Earlier, Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt on Sunday termed the protests by Congress and the opposition as politically motivated, stating that they have nothing to do with justice for Ankita Bhandari, but are instead fighting for their own political survival.

"Congress is using a sensitive issue like the Ankita murder as a political weapon. The political party flags being waved during the protests clearly reflect the intentions of the opposition and individuals nurturing new political ambitions ahead of 2027," Bhatt said. He added that the Dhami government strongly pursued the case and ensured punishment for the accused, and if the opposition believes there was any lapse, it is free to present facts before the court.

CM on Cultural Shift and Development

"At one time, even big leaders were afraid to perform puja. They were afraid to even go to temples. Some people who never wore the Janeu before are now wearing it even over their jackets and displaying it publicly," he said.

Dhami emphasised that national initiatives such as Vocal for Local and Make in India are improving the local economy. He said that the state government is prioritising major infrastructure, namely the Haridwar-Rishikesh Corridor and the Sharda Corridor.

"We are also working towards the construction of the Shri Krishna Yamuna Pilgrimage Circuit, the Haridwar-Rishikesh Corridor, and the Sharda Corridor," said Dhami.

Emphasising PM Modi's efforts in promoting national atheletic talents, he said, "Through the Khelo India and Fit India movements, PM Modi is working to promote our athletes in the country. (ANI)