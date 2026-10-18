A CBI team reached actress Urmila Sanawar’s residence in Saharanpur and interrogated former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore in connection with the Ankita Bhandari murder case. This follows Ankita's parents meeting the CBI Director in Delhi.

CBI questions former BJP MLA

A four-member Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Sunday reached actress Urmila Sanawar’s residence in Saharanpur in connection with the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

Earlier, on Saturday, CBI team reached the residence of Former Uttarakhand BJP MLA Suresh Rathore for interrogation. He said he fully cooperated with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) during questioning in connection with the Ankita Bhandari case, adding that he had shared all relevant information with the agency.

Speaking to reporters in Haridwar, Rathore said, “I cooperated with the investigation—nothing more, nothing less. I have no further comment. I have no further comment. We provided full cooperation to the CBI during their questioning...I have shared everything relevant to the investigation.”

“I have extended my full cooperation and will continue to do so,” Rathore said.

Parents meet CBI Director

The development came a day after Ankita Bhandari’s parents, accompanied by MP Anil Baluni, met the CBI Director in Delhi. On Friday, parents of Ankita Bhandari met with senior officials at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters and provided information regarding various aspects of the case.

The CBI officials assured them that the investigation would be conducted in a fair and impartial manner, with a thorough examination of every aspect of the case.

Row over 'VIP' link, appointment escalates

This comes amid the row over the alleged involvement of a "VIP" in Ankita Bhandari's murder case, which has escalated following the appointment of former BJP Uttarakhand in-charge Dushyant Gautam as the Governor of Sikkim. Additional Director General of Police (Crime and Law & Order), Uttarakhand, V Murugesan, on Thursday said police acted promptly in the Ankita Bhandari murder case and arrested all three accused within 24 hours of the incident.

Ankita Bhandari's parents staged a sit-in at the India Gate in Delhi to oppose the appointment of Dushyant Kumar Gautam until the ongoing CBI probe is fully concluded. The parents were detained by the police and later released from Tilak Marg Police Station.

Case background

The row is linked to the September 2022 murder of Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist at a resort near Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Her family has objected to any individual whose name surfaced during the investigation being appointed to constitutional office without being cleared by investigative agencies.

(ANI)