'Rescued Silkyara tunnel workers in good health, set for swift return': AIIMS doctor assures

Following the dramatic rescue of as many as 41 workers from a collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand, the men are now undergoing health check up at AIIMS, Rishikesh, with plans for their potential discharge today (November 30). AIIMS officials reported that the workers' vital signs are stable, and initial tests indicate no alarming health concerns.

Professor Meenu Singh, the executive director and CEO of AIIMS-Rishikesh, reassured, "They are quite normal, I won't even call them patients. They are feeling quite normal, they are behaving very normally. Their blood pressure, vitals, oxygenation - everything is normal." Preliminary investigations have been conducted, with further examinations, including ECGs and psychological assessments, set to follow.

Singh emphasized that the workers aren't unwell, and a decision on their discharge is expected today. The meticulous assessments aim to gauge any potential long-term effects from their traumatic experience.

The intense rescue operation spanned 17 days and involved various governmental and relief agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force, the Indian Army, and local police. Tunnel expert Arold Dix played a crucial role, advising the rescue teams on the delicate drilling process and its impact on the unstable mountainside.

Dix highlighted the cautious drilling approach, considering the mountain's continued movement, as a pivotal factor in the operation's success. The gradual and careful drilling strategy helped in creating escape routes without further destabilizing the already precarious tunnel.

